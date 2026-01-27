LETTER: Pitfalls of drink-drive law

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Throughout its term the ANC has confused more laws with better law. What is needed is better policing, says the writer.

Transport minister Barbara Creecy wants to impose an outright ban on drinking and driving (“Creecy pushes for zero-tolerance drink-driving law after alcohol arrests surge”, January 16).

The minister says it is unacceptable that the law allows people to drink and drive. She says she cannot explain this to anyone who has lost a parent, brother, sister or a child due to a road accident.

What the minister should explain to bereaved families is why law enforcement is absent. Throughout its term the ANC has confused more laws with better law. What is needed is better policing.

More laws provide an ANC grown fat on its spoils to pretend that it is governing and a civil service to pretend that it is servicing. We need boots on the ground, not more laws passed on a somnolent afternoon in parliament.

The law of unintended consequences will see to it that zero tolerance drink-and-drive laws will have the same disastrous outcome as the ban on smoking. It will spawn a giant illicit industry with close parallels to prohibition in the US, which entrenched the mafia.

We expected more of Creecy. But the dark thought is she knows all this.

Barry Hay

Parktown North

