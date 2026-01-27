LETTER: Trust drives gold’s allure

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Gold’s endurance reflects less about the metal and more about the world surrounding it, says the writer.

The IMF’s bid to explain why gold continues to attract capital despite the rise of digital assets and increasingly sophisticated financial markets reinforces a simple but powerful truth ― the metal’s relevance is not rooted in technological superiority or yield but in trust. Specifically, what happens when trust in institutions begins to thin.

Gold’s renewed prominence is often explained through price movements, but its deeper significance lies elsewhere. It is not rallying because investors expect extraordinary returns; it is attracting capital because confidence in financial systems is being quietly repriced. At its core gold is an asset without an issuer. It carries no promise from a government, no liability from a bank, and no dependence on a financial intermediary. In periods of institutional strain, that absence becomes its greatest strength.

Central bank behaviour illustrates this shift clearly. The steady accumulation of gold by emerging and developed economies is not speculative activity but balance sheet insurance. In a world in which foreign reserves can be frozen, sanctioned or politicised, gold’s neutrality matters. It exists outside payment systems and beyond the reach of policy discretion. This structural demand reflects caution rather than enthusiasm and forms the foundation beneath gold’s appeal.

Bond market dynamics reinforce this trend. As public debt expands and fiscal credibility becomes contested, sovereign bonds no longer function purely as risk-free assets. When real returns appear vulnerable to inflation, financial repression or policy uncertainty, investors seek alternatives that preserve value without relying on future promises. Gold often becomes the natural outlet for that loss of confidence.

Overlaying this caution is a familiar psychological force: fear of missing out. As prices rise and narratives take hold, retail and speculative flows follow through exchange-traded products and digital platforms. This momentum does not create gold’s relevance, but amplifies it.

Ultimately, gold’s endurance reflects less about the metal and more about the world surrounding it. Its appeal rises when confidence in institutions thins. In that sense, gold is not signalling optimism but a quiet, persistent search for certainty.

Motodi Maseloane

Vereeniging

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businessday.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.