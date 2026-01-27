Opinion

PODCAST: Ramaphosa’s reassuring commitment to speeding up land reform

The issue was highlighted in the president’s January 8 statement

Wandile Sihlobo

Columnist

Despite comprising more than 51% of the population, the department of agriculture, land reform and rural development reported in 2017 that women owned only 13% of farms and agricultural land..
Land Wanted: In his ANC January 8 statement, President Ramaphosa addressed the pressing issue of land reform, which needs to be expedited. (SANDILE NDLOVU)

I’m not sure how many of you folks read the ANC’s January 8 statement. It’s an important statement because the president outlines some of the policy priorities that he’s thinking about.

Regarding agriculture, President Cyril Ramaphosa spoke about a core issue that is key to boosting both inclusivity and ensuring we can achieve further growth in the sector — land reform. He affirmed his commitment to the process and said he wants to ensure it gains momentum, though he gave few details of how he planned to achieve that.

And there’s nothing wrong with that because, of course, the details of implementation fall under the ambit of the department of land reform & rural development. It has to help ensure the wishes of the president are carried out appropriately.

But I think the core aspect of Ramaphosa’s message was his ongoing commitment to accelerating land reform. I know many people who follow the land reform conversation get confused by such things as expropriation. But I’ll tell you this: land reform in South Africa remains based on market principles.

We discuss more in this week’s episode here:

