HEATH MUCHENA: Oil, money and the new global control grid

The world is rearranging itself in ways that are easy to miss and impossible to ignore. From Caracas to Washington to Beijing, governments are no longer pretending that globalisation will hold everything together. They are carving out regions they can dominate, securing real assets they can touch and building digital systems that can shape the behaviour of millions with almost no friction.

The most visible example came with the dramatic extraction of Venezuela’s Nicolás Maduro. That event was not simply a diplomatic victory; it was part of a wider American strategy to consolidate the Western Hemisphere. For decades, the US tried to maintain a global reach, but the limits of that model are now clear. Instead of projecting power everywhere, Washington is moving towards an Americas-focused sphere that runs from the Arctic to South America.

Venezuela is at the centre of that shift. It holds the world’s largest proven oil reserves, more than 303-billion barrels, yet its output has collapsed after years of sanctions and mismanagement. Production has fallen to a fraction of its former peak. Updating its refineries and fields would take extraordinary investment. Yet, control over this distressed but resource-rich state matters in a world where physical assets are starting to overshadow the financial instruments built on top of them.

Repricing of risk

This change is occurring alongside something even more fundamental. The era of falling interest rates that began in the early 1980s is over. Bond markets no longer behave like a calm anchor. Inflation has proved stubborn and global savings are shifting. The result is a long overdue repricing of risk.

When debt is no longer cheap, governments scramble to shore up credibility and investors seek stores of value they can rely on. That shift explains the surge in gold buying by central banks and the renewed appetite for farmland, energy reserves and industrial metals.

Silver is at a particularly sensitive crossroads. It is essential for electronics, solar panels and industrial manufacturing. It is also attracting monetary demand as paper markets reveal how little physical supply exists. China has already restricted export flows of strategic minerals and rarely misses a chance to remind the world how dependent global supply chains still are on its factories.

While countries fight for physical resources, another competition is unfolding over the digital architecture that will govern transactions and identity. Central banks and regulators are exploring stablecoins, tokenised securities and digital ID systems. These tools are often marketed as modern upgrades to clunky financial systems. They also make it possible, in principle, to attach rules to money itself.

A payment could be blocked, reversed or restricted to certain uses. A digital identity could determine whether someone can access services or travel. Once this infrastructure exists, every agency with a mandate will want a way in. The unsettling truth is that these technologies do not only target foreign adversaries, but also reshape domestic life.

What emerges is not a single global empire but a collection of competing control grids. China has one model, the US another and Europe its own. Each wants technological advantage and to decide how money and identity work inside its borders. The risk is not that one side will dominate; it is that everyone will race to adopt systems that increase precision for governments while shrinking the room for error or dissent for citizens.

The age of effortless globalisation is ending. The question for democratic societies is whether they can build the next era on transparency, limits and accountability, or whether convenience and crisis will push them into accepting tools that are far harder to unwind once they are in place.

• Muchena is founder of Proudly Associated and author of ‘Artificial Intelligence Applied’ and ‘Tokenized Trillions’.