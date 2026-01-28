LETTER: Buying BEE credits is a scam

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The very notion of 'buying' your BEE status — that is, your blackness — is outrageous, the writers say.

Your front page story refers (“Government readies revamped Transformation Fund, offering big BEE points incentive”, January 27).

The very notion of “buying” your BEE status — that is, your blackness — is outrageous. Is a white-owned company really transformed by paying for BEE credits?

That would be like the apartheid state creating a homeland trust fund into which any black person can pay and get credits towards being white. It is an insult to any self-respecting person, black or white, and must get rejected with contempt.

Moreover, paying for BEE credits into a centralised fund is nothing short of authorised “fronting”, which again, any black-owned company hoping to partner with a white-owned one should reject outright.

Jens Kuhn

Cape Town

