LETTER: Buying BEE credits is a scam

Your front page story refers (“Government readies revamped Transformation Fund, offering big BEE points incentive”, January 27).
The very notion of “buying” your BEE status — that is, your blackness — is outrageous. Is a white-owned company really transformed by paying for BEE credits?
That would be like the apartheid state creating a homeland trust fund into which any black person can pay and get credits towards being white. It is an insult to any self-respecting person, black or white, and must get rejected with contempt.
Moreover, paying for BEE credits into a centralised fund is nothing short of authorised “fronting”, which again, any black-owned company hoping to partner with a white-owned one should reject outright.
Jens Kuhn
Cape Town
