LETTER: Buying BEE credits is a scam

Critics slam the measure as ‘authorised fronting’

Given the limited success achieved in terms of monetising value and transforming ownership, it is essential that both the private and public sectors return to the drawing board with regards to Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment, the writers say.
The very notion of 'buying' your BEE status — that is, your blackness — is outrageous, the writers say. (123RF / SOPHIE JAMES)

Your front page story refers (“Government readies revamped Transformation Fund, offering big BEE points incentive”, January 27).

The very notion of “buying” your BEE status — that is, your blackness — is outrageous. Is a white-owned company really transformed by paying for BEE credits?

That would be like the apartheid state creating a homeland trust fund into which any black person can pay and get credits towards being white. It is an insult to any self-respecting person, black or white, and must get rejected with contempt.

Moreover, paying for BEE credits into a centralised fund is nothing short of authorised “fronting”, which again, any black-owned company hoping to partner with a white-owned one should reject outright.

Jens Kuhn

Cape Town

