LETTER: Eastern Cape premier’s utterances are nonsense

In the age of globalisation it cannot be that the heads of provincial hospitals must request authorisation from a premier before they can receive a foreign diplomat (“Israeli visits breach diplomatic protocol, says Eastern Cape premier”, January 27).

However, that is not the view of Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane, who says that in receiving, without authorisation, the Israeli embassy’s David Saranga, who has the rank of ambassador but is not the chargé d’affaires (acting ambassador), the Mthatha General Hospital and Nelson Mandela Academic Hospital committed a breach of diplomatic protocol that amounted to an attempt to undermine South Africa’s sovereignty.

That’s nonsense. The purpose of the visits was to discuss ties with the Sheba Medical Centre in Israel. Saranga also met Eastern Cape traditional leaders to identify areas of mutual interest in various areas, such as water, agriculture, health and education.

According to your article, these meetings were arranged by AbaThembu king Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo. Notwithstanding Dalindyebo’s status (he is a recognised traditional leader), Mabuyane insists that: “The conduct of foreign relations is a constitutional competency vested in the national sphere of government.”

Mabuyane’s Jacobin view of extreme state centralisation is impractical in a democracy where authority, both politically and practically, is diffused. Otherwise, nothing would get done.

Dalindyebo’s efforts are commendable. His endeavours aim to address the shortcomings of the provincial administration, for which Mabuyane must be held accountable. To pompously describe the king and the embassy’s actions as breaches of diplomatic protocol and as undermining co-operative governance is absurd.

Mabuyane has been premier since 2019. On his watch the province has collapsed — morally, financially and politically — as pointed out by Athol Trollip, ActionSA’s parliamentary leader.

It’s time Mabuyane stopped his nonsense and addressed the disastrous condition of his province.

François Theron

Pretoria

