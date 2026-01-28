LETTER: Middle powers must unite as great powers act with impunity

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Ghaleb Cachalia’s most recent column refers to “Trump’s Davos speech exposes transactional power dynamics” (January 27).

It’s interesting how the countries on the three largest landmasses, namely the US, Russia and China, are now all behaving the same way — imperialist, autocratic and with varying degrees of abuse of human rights.

None of these countries subscribes to the tenets of the International Criminal Court. All are guilty of war crimes and operate globally with impunity. This is the new world order, and as a smaller country we need to understand what this means.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney is 100% correct. The middle countries need to get together and organise themselves, put up guardrails to look after each other and come to each other’s assistance when attacked economically or militarily by one of these rogue states.

Richard Bryant

Via Business Day online

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businessday.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.​