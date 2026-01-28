RONNIE SIPHIKA: Rural municipalities stare into a fiscal abyss

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

In Matatiele, as in hundreds of similar towns across the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal, the hum of the diesel generator is being replaced by the silent efficiency of the solar inverter, writes the author.

In the shadow of the Drakensberg mountain the town of Matatiele presents a pastoral illusion of calm. But inside the municipal finance office the atmosphere is anything but peaceful.

For decades the social contract in South African local government was built on a simple, invisible equation: the wealthy and the commercial businesses paid a premium for electricity and that surplus subsidised the poor.

That equation has collapsed. Across South Africa’s rural hinterland a quiet existential crisis is unfolding, one more permanent than load-shedding and more destructive than corruption. It is the “utility death spiral,” a feedback loop of rising costs and shrinking revenue that is hollowing out the state’s ability to govern outside its major metros.

The mechanics of defection

For the past century the business model of the South African municipality has been that of a middleman. Local governments buy bulk electricity from the state utility, Eskom, and resell it to ratepayers at a markup. In many rural towns this resale margin accounts for up to 40% of discretionary revenue. It is the lifeblood that funds everything from pothole repairs to salaries.

But the reliability of that product has disintegrated. Driven by the erratic supply of Eskom power, those with capital — commercial farmers, retail chains and affluent households — have aggressively defected. They have installed solar panels and battery inverters, in effect declaring energy independence.

In Matatiele, as in hundreds of similar towns across the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal, the hum of the diesel generator is being replaced by the silent efficiency of the solar inverter. For the consumer, this is rational self-preservation. For the municipality, it is a fiscal catastrophe.

When a local supermarket or a commercial maize operation goes off-grid they do not just reduce demand, they remove the profit margin that kept the system afloat. The municipality is left with a grid that costs the same to maintain, but a customer base that increasingly comprises only the indigent — those who cannot afford to pay or who are legally entitled to free basic electricity.

The broken cross-subsidy

“It is a classic adverse selection problem,” notes a Johannesburg-based municipal credit analyst. “The good payers leave, the bad payers stay and the fixed costs remain static.”

The brutality of the maths is inescapable. As paying customers exit the municipality is forced to raise tariffs on the remaining few to cover the fixed costs of distribution infrastructure — transformers, cabling, substations. This price hike only accelerates the exodus, pushing the next tier of middle-class ratepayers to finance their own exit from the grid.

This is the death spiral. Unlike the metropolitan giants of Cape Town or Johannesburg, which have diversified tax bases and dense property markets, rural municipalities rely heavily on service charges. In towns where property valuations are low and unemployment is high, the electricity surplus was the only lever of liquidity. Without it, the cross-subsidisation model — the very mechanism designed to address apartheid-era inequality — fails. The revenue required to support the poor evaporates exactly when the demand for support is highest.

Infrastructure of debt

Compounding the crisis is the relationship with Eskom itself. As municipal revenue collections plummet towns fall into arrears on their bulk accounts. The result is a standoff: Eskom threatens to cut supply to the entire town, penalising the paying and non-paying alike, which further incentivises the wealthy to disconnect entirely.

The infrastructure itself is becoming a stranded asset. The poles and wires stretching across the vast, undulating hills of the Matatiele commonage were expensive to install and are expensive to guard against cable theft. If the primary volume of electricity is no longer flowing through them, they become a liability rather than an asset.

The irony is bitter. The green energy transition, heralded globally as a saviour, has arrived in rural South Africa not as a planned evolution but as a disruptive force of privatisation that is bankrupting the public purse. The sun shines on the just and the unjust alike, but only those with credit facilities can afford to harness it.

A state of paralysis

Walking through the commercial centre of a rural town today one sees the bifurcation of the state. Inside the private gates of a logistics company the lights are on, powered by private capital. Outside, on the municipal street, the traffic lights are dark and the potholes are deepening.

There is a palpable sense of paralysis in local council chambers. The traditional levers of municipal finance — hiking rates or cutting services — are no longer effective. Hiking rates accelerates the spiral; cutting services sparks social unrest.

The death spiral is no longer a theoretical forecast in annual reports. It is the operational reality of this financial year. As the gap between the cost of service delivery and the revenue collected widens, rural municipalities are drifting toward a fiscal precipice. The grid is still there but the financial architecture that held it up has quietly dismantled itself.

• Siphika is CEO at the Construction Management Foundation.