WANDILE SIHLOBO: Global market shifts challenge SA agriculture’s export stability

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The South African agricultural industry is interlinked to global markets. A substantial amount of output is exported, while many of the inputs into farming are imported.

In recent decades a stable global environment supported the sector’s growth, even as it navigated domestic challenges at multiple points. The sector is now at a point at which exports for 2025 are likely to have crossed the $14bn mark for the first time, a significant achievement from the $2bn in exports recorded in the early 2000s.

The ease of access to farming inputs from different countries also ensures South African agriculture can improve its productivity and output. However, the world that powered the agricultural sector is changing.

If there is a central message we took from the World Economic Forum this past week, perhaps not so much from the formal speeches but from sideline conversations, it is that countries are looking for new ways to firm up partnerships and build new alliances.

India and China are Brics members, and are among the countries with significant potential to absorb South Africa’s agricultural products. What remains missing within the Brics grouping is a trade agreement.

There is pressure on institutions such as the World Trade Organisation — which has been pivotal in sustaining South Africa’s agricultural trade success, and that of other countries — to ensure global trade remains fair, open and in line with rules.

For South African farmers, growing global trade friction is a concern. This is not only in the US market, but also in markets closer to home. Within the Southern African Customs Union (Sacu), South Africa continues to confront barriers in vegetable exports to Botswana and Namibia. Also, within the Brics grouping there is limited focus on improving trade relations.

Elsewhere, the EU and Canada, among other key economies, are increasingly focused on opening new export markets and strengthening relations. The EU recently signed a trade deal with Mercosur, a grouping of South American countries comprising Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay.

Canada is in the process of increasing its trade relations with China, among others. Both countries are also looking at deepening their access with India.

India and China are Brics members, and are among the countries with significant potential to absorb South Africa’s agricultural products. What remains missing within the Brics grouping is a trade agreement.

Notably, as the Brics grouping grows, with several new members added in recent years, reaching consensus on fundamental matters such as trade may become more challenging. Yet without a strong economic focus that bridges the gap between these countries and deepens engagement beyond high-level meetings, the long-term economic benefits of Brics participation will remain minimal for SA.

Global realignment

Under this new reality of global realignment, and recognising that South Africa’s agriculture and other industries thrive through trade, the country’s leadership should focus on ensuring new relations with tangible economic benefits are formed.

The starting point should be untangling SA from Sacu. As things stand, apart from the trade barriers the Sacu members often erect, it doesn’t appear there is shared urgency or enthusiasm for establishing new trade relations. Thus negotiating as a pack only stalls South Africa’s growth ambitions.

South Africa must have a clear focus on Brics, nudging the original member countries to prioritise trade and seek to deepen trade with these countries. South Africa must speak out against the potential paralysis of Brics, where the bloc becomes mainly a forum for high-level engagement and geopolitical matters, without clear economic benefit.

South Africa must also improve its domestic capacity in trade matters and aggressively promote trade and economic diplomacy in a number of countries. This new reorientation must be based on the idea the world is changing, and that South Africa cannot afford to be left behind.

• Sihlobo is chief economist at the Agricultural Business Chamber of South Africa and a senior fellow in Stellenbosch University’s department of agricultural economics.