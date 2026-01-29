Opinion

LETTER: Recovery analysis is flawed

There is a recovery from the self-destruction of everything

Brand SA's job is to promote a good image of the country. Stock photo.
It is like policemen expecting praise for stopping their assault on a criminal during interrogation, says the writer. (123RF/moovstock)

Yacoob Abba Omar’s most recent column (“Is Ramaphosa on track to consolidate his legacy?”, January 29) refers.

I am sorry, but this analysis is flawed. What is currently happening in the country is signs of recovery from self-destruction of everything.

It is like policemen expecting praise for stopping their assault on a criminal during interrogation.

Serumula Matojane

Via Business Day online

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businessday.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.​

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

Africa way off track to achieve universal energy access by 2030

2

DOUGLAS MASON AND TERENCE MCNAMEE Carney’s speech a wake-up call for SA foreign policy

3

PETER BRUCE: Ramaphosa’s reform ambitions face entrenched hurdles

4

EDITORIAL | Bank’s 3% target leaves no room for betting

5

STEPHEN CRANSTON: Nedbank shifts focus to East Africa with strategic stake in NCBA