LETTER: Recovery analysis is flawed

Yacoob Abba Omar’s most recent column (“Is Ramaphosa on track to consolidate his legacy?”, January 29) refers.
I am sorry, but this analysis is flawed. What is currently happening in the country is signs of recovery from self-destruction of everything.
It is like policemen expecting praise for stopping their assault on a criminal during interrogation.
Serumula Matojane
Via Business Day online
