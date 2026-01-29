LETTER: Recovery analysis is flawed

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

It is like policemen expecting praise for stopping their assault on a criminal during interrogation, says the writer.

Yacoob Abba Omar’s most recent column (“Is Ramaphosa on track to consolidate his legacy?”, January 29) refers.

I am sorry, but this analysis is flawed. What is currently happening in the country is signs of recovery from self-destruction of everything.

It is like policemen expecting praise for stopping their assault on a criminal during interrogation.

Serumula Matojane

Via Business Day online

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businessday.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.​