LETTER: Renewable energy no silver bullet

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Great column from Lungile Mashele, and a sobering view facing the renewable energy push to stop all fossil fuel energy generation (“Renewables alone can’t sustain AI growth”, January 29).

The UN has echoed this sentiment by extending internal combustion vehicle phase-out target dates due to unrealistic ambitions.

So, perhaps US President Donald Trump was correct in ditching Joe Biden’s “Green New Deal” and continuing with oil and gas for present and future US energy requirements.

Andy Rodgers

Via Business Day online

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businessday.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.​