LETTER: Renewable energy no silver bullet

Great column from Lungile Mashele, and a sobering view facing the renewable energy push to stop all fossil fuel energy generation (“Renewables alone can’t sustain AI growth”, January 29).
The UN has echoed this sentiment by extending internal combustion vehicle phase-out target dates due to unrealistic ambitions.
So, perhaps US President Donald Trump was correct in ditching Joe Biden’s “Green New Deal” and continuing with oil and gas for present and future US energy requirements.
Andy Rodgers
Via Business Day online
