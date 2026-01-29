SARAH FRAZEE: Amid FMD, a quiet success story is unfolding in South Africa’s grasslands

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

More than 4,000 communal farmers have gained improved access to livestock and wool markets, generating more than R5.5m in additional income, while nearly 300 rural jobs have been created, write the author. Picture: 123RF/Rudmer Zwerver

Foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) has once again captured South Africa’s attention — and rightly so.

Outbreaks are devastating for farmers, disruptive for markets and deeply unsettling for a livestock sector already under pressure from climate extremes, rising costs and fragile rural economies.

But while much of the current debate focuses on containment, control zones and emergency responses, it risks missing a deeper truth: disease outbreaks do not happen in isolation. They expose underlying weaknesses in how livestock systems are managed — from degraded grazing lands and fragmented governance to limited market access opportunities and economic buffers for communal farmers.

Against this backdrop, a quieter story has been unfolding in South Africa’s communal grasslands — one that offers a glimpse of what a more resilient livestock future could look like.

Over the past several years, nontenured farmers in the communal areas of Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal have been participating in the Grassland Restoration & Stewardship in South Africa (Grass) programme, a large-scale initiative designed to restore degraded rangelands while strengthening rural livelihoods.

Global milestone

Recently, the programme achieved a global first: the issuance of climate, community and biodiversity-labelled carbon credits under Verra’s updated VM0042 methodology.

This milestone matters — but not because of carbon alone. Grass is not a carbon project looking for farmers. It is a farmer-led rangeland restoration programme that uses carbon finance as one of several tools to support better land management, local employment and market access.

The programme was co-developed by Meat Naturally Africa and grassland restoration firm Tasc to tackle the real constraints communal farmers face: degraded grazing, weak institutions and exclusion from formal livestock markets.

South Africa’s communal areas are often portrayed as high-risk zones — environmentally, economically and increasingly in biosecurity terms. Yet communal farmers own roughly half of the country’s livestock. Their exclusion from markets and support systems has not reduced risk; it has concentrated it.

Carbon finance, often viewed with scepticism, plays a carefully defined role. Revenues flow through a community trust, rewarding farmers for improved stewardship while helping to fund training, monitoring and governance.

What Grass demonstrates is that when communal farmers are equipped with the right tools, governance structures and incentives, they become central to solutions — not problems to be managed.

Through co-ordinated grazing and fire management, ecological monitoring and locally employed professional herders called “ecorangers”, the programme has improved management across more than 95,000 hectares in its first verified phase alone.

More than 4,000 communal farmers have gained improved access to livestock and wool markets, generating more than R5.5m in additional income, while nearly 300 rural jobs have been created.

These are not abstract benefits. In practical terms, better-managed rangelands support healthier livestock, reduce stress during droughts, improve fodder availability and strengthen co-ordination among farmers — all factors that matter when disease risk rises.

At a time when confidence in voluntary carbon markets is under scrutiny, independent labelling from the Climate, Community & Biodiversity Standard provides assurance that climate mitigation is being delivered alongside verified social and biodiversity outcomes. For communal areas overlapping nine nationally designated key biodiversity areas, this integrated approach is not a luxury — it is essential.

Crucially, Grass is not the work of a single organisation. Its success depends on deep collaboration among partners with long-standing relationships in rural South Africa, including the Institute for Natural Resources, Lima Rural Development Foundation, Centre for Environmental & Economic Transformation, Olive Leaf Foundation, BirdLife South Africa, WWF South Africa, Environmental & Rural Solutions, Kwanalu and Conservation South Africa.

As the livestock sector grapples with FMD, the lesson from Grass is not that disease risk can be eliminated. It is that resilience is built long before a crisis hits — through healthy ecosystems, co-ordinated management, strong local institutions and viable rural economies.

South Africa urgently needs effective biosecurity responses. But it also needs to invest in and utilise systems that reduce vulnerability in the first place. In the communal grasslands, that investment is already paying dividends.

• Frazee is CEO of Meat Naturally Africa.