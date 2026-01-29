YACOOB ABBA OMAR: Is Ramaphosa on track to consolidate his legacy?

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

President Cyril Ramaphosa has three years to consolidate his legacy, as well as lay a solid foundation for South Africa’s continued development over the next few decades.

Three areas around which this legacy can be cemented are the consolidation of our constitutional democracy, slowly and inexorably winning the battle against crime and corruption, and setting the country on an upward economic growth path.

The future of our democracy depends on two key factors: the majority of people restoring faith in the system and the behaviour of the political/economic elite.

The process of the National Dialogue, in which Ramaphosa has invested much of his political capital, is finally beginning to move again. It sputtered and was delayed precisely because of the need to ensure that the steering committee, which would be leading it, was constituted in as representative and democratic a fashion as possible. An indicator of its success would be whether we see an upward tick in the level of voter participation in the upcoming local government elections.

While leading the government of national unity would be like herding a clowder of cats, Ramaphosa’s last three years means he can rise above the political fray, leading both allies and opponents into setting a more united and respectful manner of governing the country.

One clear example of the disastrous effect that elite behaviour can have was seen in the July 2021 uprisings, when the plight of the poor was exploited in cynical ways to wreak havoc on business and public infrastructure, in pursuit of a narrow political agenda.

As for the fight against corruption, it is too easy to dismiss government efforts, claiming that nothing has been done and that the miscreants “have gotten away scot-free”. In the presidency’s March 2025 report of progress on implementing the Zondo commission’s recommendations, it was estimated that R10.9bn had been recovered, a further R10.6bn worth of assets were under restraint or preservation orders, and South African Revenue Service (Sars) investigations had resulted in collections of R12.8bn in unpaid taxes. Also, 51 individuals and 27 entities faced criminal charges.

Not a bad return for an enquiry that cost the taxpayer R1bn at most.

Coupled with the outcomes and recommendations of the Madlanga commission, we could see more body blows being delivered to the several criminal syndicates that have infected the criminal justice system. Ramaphosa will again need to rise above party loyalties, dealing decisively with those within his own ranks as well as those outside the ANC.

Economic and geopolitical challenges

On the economic front, many analysts are feeling quietly confident that not only are we reaping the benefits from volatility in global geopolitics, such as in a better rand-dollar exchange rate or a more benign fuel price regime, but that we may see a continuation — if not improvement — in GDP growth.

The years of the business/government working groups are yielding results in matters such as addressing the energy crisis, while efforts around logistics and capacitating crime prevention and prosecution are beginning to show green shoots.

Public finances are trending in the correct direction. As Treasury director-general Duncan Pieterse wrote in the Sunday Times this past weekend, the upcoming February 25 budget is on target to stabilise debt to GDP, reduce debt over the medium term and beyond, and achieve a primary surplus for the third year in a row.

Bond yields have fallen and South Africa has had its first ratings upgrade in 16 years from a major global credit ratings agency. This should help free up resources for basic services and investment in public infrastructure, thus improving the prospects of ongoing economic growth and making a dent in unemployment.

As recent international public spats have shown, under Ramaphosa’s leadership, South Africa has been correct in resisting imperial bullies while pushing for progressive positions to be taken in various conflicts around the world, on climate change, and generally multilateralism in a multipolar world.

With the domestic flank showing so much progress, he can continue playing a leadership role on the world stage, pushing Africa’s agenda — which could be yet another part of his legacy.

• Abba Omar is director of operations at the Mapungubwe Institute for Strategic Reflection.