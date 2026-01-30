ANESU M CHATIKOBO: Local miners build fortresses to weather shocks

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

As 2026 begins to take off South Africa’s mining industry faces a defining moment. In December, Anglo American shareholders approved a merger with Canada’s Teck Resources, creating a copper-focused giant with its headquarters relocated to Canada. The decision represents the starkest example yet of the strategic repositioning under way across South African mining. It is a pivot driven not by choice, but by constraint.

In 2024, Anglo American’s Kumba iron ore mine in South Africa extracted 35.7-million tonnes of ore. It railed 35.6-million tonnes to port. The 100,000 tonne difference reveals nothing about Kumba’s operational capability and everything about Transnet’s logistical ceiling. Growth is therefore not just a function of demand or digging faster; it is capped by rail capacity.

The ultimate vulnerability is that the industry is a price taker. Platinum group metals (PGMs) are driven by vehicle demand, dictated by foreign emission standards. Base metals are priced against benchmarks set by the London Metal Exchange. Gold reacts to macroeconomic policy and geopolitical risk. This reality is further complicated by volatile exchange rates, technological disruption, quality of infrastructure and other factors outside a producer’s control. Consequently, miners ruthlessly command every element they can: their cost structure, capital allocation, portfolio and, with increasing urgency, their geographic footprint.

The strategic playbook is best decoded through three flagship companies with deep Southern African roots but diverging paths: the global giant Anglo American, the transformed gold-copper specialist Harmony Gold and the integrated producer Tharisa. While they operate within the same constraints of local mining codes, labour dynamics and crippling infrastructure, their responses reveal a menu of options available to a price taker. Anglo itself narrowly avoided becoming a takeover target when it rejected BHP’s $49bn bid in May 2024, choosing instead to restructure independently.

The Kumba example encapsulates the single-jurisdiction trap. Its constraint is logistical, not geological. The strategic response, given that Kumba cannot move the iron ore body, was to advocate for private sector participation in the national rail line to ensure it will not be a recurring theme. Kumba’s third-quarter 2025 report notes that collaboration, such as the ore corridor restoration programme, boosted ore railed to port by 12% to 10.2-million tonnes in the quarter, progress driven by the partnership between the Ore Users Forum and Transnet.

Yet the strategic cost remains. Capital is stranded and growth is foreclosed. While the government has announced infrastructure reforms, including open access to freight rail gazetted in December 2024 and R940bn in planned infrastructure spending announced in the 2025 state of the nation address, implementation remains slow and miners continue to curtail production to match logistical capacity.

‘Disciplined capital’

For companies that can deploy “disciplined capital” towards jurisdictions with stable governance and functional infrastructure, this provides a structural hedge against operational collapse in any single jurisdiction. Harmony Gold’s evolution is a masterclass in this pivot. From a high-cost South African gold miner, it is executing a strategy to become a “world-class gold and copper” producer. Its October 2025 acquisition of the CSA copper mine in Australia for $1.01bn was a deliberate portfolio construction, in which gold provides defensive cash flow from South Africa while Australian copper offers growth exposure to electrification.

Tharisa employs a three-part hedge. Its dual-commodity model (57.2% chrome and 39.6% PGMs in 2025) provides a natural revenue buffer, as these markets rarely move in lockstep. Its geographic expansion into Zimbabwe via the Karo Platinum Project builds a new, long-term production base, though Zimbabwe itself carries governance risks that Tharisa must navigate alongside South Africa’s challenges. And, most transformative, its vertical integration through Arxo Metals advances proprietary smelting technology, moving beyond selling raw concentrates to producing higher-value chrome alloys, a direct shift from price taker to value-added producer.

This strategic reasoning amounts to a quiet, continuous referendum on South Africa’s investment climate. The industry’s shared focus on “resilience” and “capital discipline” reveals a common vulnerability. For mining companies, thriving means admitting what they cannot control — commodity prices, politics, infrastructure — and executing with uncompromising discipline on what they can. This means layering commodities, jurisdictions and value chains into corporate structures built to weather external shocks.

• Chatikobo is a CA specialising in M&A advisory.