ZAIN WILSON| Get into gear for changing global market price action

For many years foreign ownership of US-listed shares has closely tracked the US’s growing financial obligations to the rest of the world.

In simple terms, as the US (in aggregate) spent beyond its means, global investors funded this shortfall, accumulating more and more US assets.

However, shifting dynamics are causing global investors to rethink their US exposure, with adverse implications for the dollar and US equity markets, and a reset of global asset prices.

A large share of this money comes from sovereign wealth funds, pension funds and insurance companies. These are long-term investors with strategic asset allocations that they regularly rebalance.

Despite the fact that most of their future obligations are in their home currencies, 50%–60% of their US exposure is not hedged back into those currencies.

The status quo is changing

So far, this structure has worked exceptionally well — largely because it has rested on three powerful foundations:

Security. The US has long been seen as one of the safest places in the world to invest, with strong institutions, predictable policy and robust protection of private capital.

Returns. US assets, particularly equities, have significantly outperformed most other global markets for more than a decade, justifying their growing weight in global portfolios.

Protection during market stress. Historically, when global markets have come under pressure, the dollar has tended to strengthen. This has helped cushion losses for foreign investors in US assets, acting as a natural shock absorber during downturns.

As long as these three conditions hold, the party can go on. But it is evident that all three factors are becoming less reliable.

US equity performance

Outside a small group of dominant companies, profitability is no longer clearly superior to the rest of the world. At the same time, political uncertainty — particularly under a second Trump presidency — raises questions about policy stability and the long-assumed security of foreign capital.

Meanwhile, traditional relationships between US shares, bonds and the dollar are starting to break down. Assets that once moved in predictable ways are no longer doing so.

While US returns over 2025 were strong in dollars, they have been far less compelling in euros, pounds and even rand. It is likely that large global investors are starting to reassess how their portfolios are built.

That could mean reviewing how much currency risk they are willing to carry — and whether the size of their long-term allocations to US assets still make sense.

If that shift begins, it could reinforce a weaker dollar and softer US equity markets while strengthening new patterns in global asset prices.

Fat-tail scenario

Alongside these long-term investors are more leveraged players — hedge funds and other strategies that rely on borrowed money and on historical market relationships continuing to hold. If markets start to move against them, they may be forced to sell assets quickly to meet margin calls and protect their capital.

This will likely drive “irrational” price action rooted in rational decision-making as solvency and liquidity outweigh orthodox forecasts. If this happens, liquidity and survival matter more than forecasts. This is where feedback loops form and extreme outcomes – so-called “fat tails” – become possible.

A final and important question if this scenario plays out is how retail investors might react. With US equities now making up the largest share of global market value since the early 1970s, simply staying close to benchmark allocations does not offer enough protection. A more useful consideration is rather: where does the capital go next?

Under pressure from its closest ally, Europe is making bolder moves towards more regional integration, higher rates of investment, and a path to utilising its large savings base to raise productivity or be left behind.

In emerging markets, cyclical tailwinds are aligning as benign global conditions meet lower interest rates domestically. More importantly, they are no longer as “growth starved” and provide the necessary picks and shovels in a decade that will be more capital intensive than the last.

Africa in particular offers improving value, supported by attractive real yields and a stronger macro backdrop. African fixed income remains one of the few areas globally where investors can still earn inflation-beating real yields, with the potential for capital returns as interest rates are cut. For instance, South Africa is benefiting from stronger commodity prices and improving investor sentiment.

The key is diversification — investors need exposure to markets that are less dependent on the narrow leadership of US equities.

Benefiting from a shifting global market

After more than a decade of neglect, many markets and asset classes have been starved of investment and priced accordingly. If capital starts to rotate, those beneficiaries may respond quickly — and unevenly.

The real question for investors against the current global market backdrop is whether portfolios are positioned not just to withstand this shift, but to benefit from it.

• Wilson is portfolio manager at Old Mutual Investment Group.