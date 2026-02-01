Opinion

LETTER: BEE erodes economic potential

Low fixed investment because BEE prevents efficient allocation of capital

Next year it will be two decades since the Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment (BBBEE) Act was passed. Stock photo.
BEE has been relatively successful at changing existing ownership patterns but by its nature it prevents an efficient allocation of capital, writes the author. (123RF)

Usiphile Mpetsheni’s article refers (“I was born into a New SA — but its economy still isn’t new”, January 28).

BEE does not act in isolation. It is one of about 140 discriminatory pieces of legislation. While it acts as economic retribution locally, the main problem is that it is seen by foreign investors as a 30% investment hurdle.

BEE has been relatively successful at changing existing ownership patterns but by its nature it prevents an efficient allocation of capital (local and foreign), so we see very low foreign direct investment (FDI) and uninterrupted low economic growth for more than a decade. This has been communicated many times by investors attending the Mining Indaba over the years.

I wonder, when writing “I was born into a constitutional promise to free the potential of each person”, whether the author thinks the constitution’s promise should also apply to young white male job seekers?

More than 30 years in the making, this is now no longer only an ethical dilemma but an economic one and is likely to lead to an existential threat if it remains unaddressed.

Ian Ferguson

Via Business Day online

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businessday.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.​

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

KWEZI SOGONI | Between Washington and Brics — SA’s strategic squeeze

2

ILAN PRESKOVSKY: Israel’s move to recognise Somaliland highlights Global South’s plight

3

SIBONGILE VILAKAZI | Capital is not neutral — how lenders and shareholders shape a nation’s future

4

DAVID LEWIS: Carney’s Davos address a masterclass in speaking truth to power

5

DAN MAROKANE: Eskom on a mission to lower electricity costs amid reform

Related Articles