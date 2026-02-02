LETTER: DA’s by-election loss signals fading influence

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The DA’s disastrous performance in the recent George municipal by-elections was expected. After a year in the government of national unity (GNU), and despite all the hype about economic green shoots and beckoning sunlit uplands, the DA is seen as having sold out to the ANC.

There were theatrics over the proposed VAT increase, but nothing on the ground has changed and despite the rhetoric the DA has gone along with the continuing corruption and BEE.

Party leader John Steenhuisen did not come off well in the Dion George affair, appearing as just another politician with an inflated lifestyle. Time will tell regarding his performance in the foot and mouth disease outbreak.

Hence the recent by-election voter sentiment, admittedly on a low turnout. In the coloured community the DA is being traded in for Gayton McKenzie’s PA. The leafy liberal suburbs are toying with the FF+.

They don’t like the old smell of nationalism, but they are under financial pressure and the rate hikes in the DA’s “fortress Cape Town” have hurt. As affluence fades these voters will move right and away from the left/liberal sentiments of the DA council.

Support for Cape independence is greater than reported, especially among the influx from the north, and has not been rejected by the FF+.

By playing politics with the GNU the DA is experiencing “if you stand for nothing, you’ll fall for anything”. The DA’s April electoral conference will be its Rubicon moment.

James Cunningham

Camps Bay

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businessday.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.​