MATTHEW MARRIAN: Beware the first-generation wealth trap

Your wealth is part of your story. However, your legacy is whether that story continues, writes the author. Picture: 123RF/BURMAKING ANDREY

Building wealth from the ground up is one of the hardest things a person can do. It requires grit, sacrifice, long hours, discipline, resilience and the ability to take risks most people would never consider. First-generation wealth is earned. It is fought for. It is not accidental.

However, here is the uncomfortable reality. While first-generation wealth is built through intense effort, second-generation wealth is often destroyed through silence, lack of structure and emotional avoidance. Families rarely talk about money. Children often do not understand the values that created the wealth, and parents delay planning because the conversations feel uncomfortable or premature.

The result is a predictable pattern seen worldwide. The first generation builds the wealth. The second generation spends it. The third generation starts over. This is the first-generation wealth trap, and it is avoidable.

When you have built wealth through your own effort, you operate with a deep sense of responsibility. You understand the cost of every rand earned. You feel the risk. You carry the burden. You take nothing for granted.

However, your children grow up in the environment created by that success. They see the result, not the sacrifice. Their relationship with money is shaped by comfort, not scarcity. That is not a criticism. It is simply the psychology of generational wealth.

Unless you actively teach the values that built the wealth, they die with you. It is rarely bad intentions or irresponsible heirs that break down wealth. It is gaps: in communication, structure and in expectations.

There are five common reasons wealth does not survive generational transfer:

Parents do not talk openly about money. Children do not understand the plan or the purpose behind the assets. When the time comes, they make decisions in a vacuum.

Parents do not talk openly about money. Children do not understand the plan or the purpose behind the assets. When the time comes, they make decisions in a vacuum. No financial education. Children inherit assets without understanding risk, taxes, compounding, liquidity or budgeting. Money becomes something to spend, not something to manage.

Children inherit assets without understanding risk, taxes, compounding, liquidity or budgeting. Money becomes something to spend, not something to manage.

If the family does not know what the money was built for, they will use it for whatever feels convenient.

Trusts, wills, beneficiary nominations and investments that are not aligned with the family's goals create friction and inefficiency.

Silence might feel easier now, but it guarantees complications later. Families that successfully transfer wealth treat it as a long-term, multi-generational strategy. They have three things in common: communicating openly, preparing the next generation and structuring intentionally.

This is not about control. It is about continuity. The moment to start thinking about succession is not when the will is drafted. It is when the first generation begins building success. The earlier the structure and communication begin, the stronger the foundation becomes.

Practical steps include creating a clear estate plan that is updated regularly; preparing liquidity to cover taxes and costs; documenting assets, policies and instructions; teaching children how to earn, save, invest and give; introducing the next generation to trusted advisers; and creating a family charter that defines the purpose, values and long-term intent of the family wealth.

The goal is not to dictate how your children must live, but to ensure they have the tools, knowledge and values to steward what you built.

The first-generation wealth trap is not a financial problem. It is a leadership problem. Wealth does not fail because the money disappears. It fails because the intention disappears. Families who take the time to prepare the next generation emotionally, practically and strategically are the ones whose success outlives them.

Your wealth is part of your story. However, your legacy is whether that story continues. Build the structure. Have the conversations. Equip the people who will inherit the future you worked so hard to create.

• Marrian is COO & wealth manager at InvestSense.