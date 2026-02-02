VISHAAL LUTCHMAN: Infrastructure leadership must move from rhetoric to delivery

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A few years ago many of the issues dominating today’s infrastructure debates were seen as aspirational. They were discussed in conferences, referenced in policy documents and acknowledged as important. Now, this stance is no longer defensible.

Globally, the context has changed: climate shocks are more extreme, fiscal space is tighter, communities are more impatient and global competition is more unforgiving. What was once optional is now non-negotiable. Infrastructure leaders must move decisively from talking points to doing points.

Climate resilience must be embedded into the core of infrastructure design, not bolted on as an afterthought. Historically, resilience was a vague concept, something everyone supported in principle but rarely defined or priced in practice. Extreme weather events are more frequent and destructive, exposing vulnerable communities to escalating risks.

In addition, financiers and insurers have already shifted the goalposts, demanding that climate risk be explicitly priced into project viability. Governments globally are tightening adaptation requirements for ports, roads, energy and water systems. Sustainability is not a national choice; it is a global condition of participation. South Africa, and the broader region, cannot afford to be left behind.

The energy transition has moved from narrative to necessity. Electrification of transport and industry is accelerating worldwide, yet locally it remains more discussed than implemented.

Grid instability has become a significant constraint, and while grid expansion is widely acknowledged as urgent, uncertainty, particularly about the unbundling of Eskom, has left private capital hesitant. Without clarity on asset ownership and balance sheets, the transmission company cannot leverage funding at the scale required.

Opportunities in hydrogen, battery storage and distributed energy are slipping through the country’s fingers. South Africa is becoming a consumer of imported technology instead of an architect of its own solutions, forsaking industrial capability and job creation in the process.

Digital infrastructure demands a similar shift. South Africa has the intellectual capacity to develop its own digital systems yet remains heavily dependent on foreign technology providers. Universities are rich in intellectual property but need greater national support for commercialisation if this is going to translate into scalable solutions.

In a volatile global environment, overreliance on external technology is not just an economic risk; it is a strategic one. Investing in local digital capability is as much about socioeconomic stability as it is about innovation.

Sustainable infrastructure is inseparable from sustainable communities, and that requires truly listening to what South Africa’s different communities need to be afforded basic dignity and opportunity.

Supply chains and logistics present another urgency. The challenge is not procurement but the movement of goods through ports, rail and roads in a world of constant disruption. Resilience here is being tested not only by global shocks but also by local governance failures, sabotage and criminal interference. Rigid, prescriptive planning is not suited to such volatility. What is needed instead is flexible thinking, strong governance and systems that can adapt under stress.

Localisation and community engagement may be the most underestimated imperatives. Infrastructure has too often been planned top-down, with communities not consulted as active stakeholders.

Tokenism no longer works; communities expect meaningful participation and tangible benefits. With elections looming and socioeconomic pressures intensifying, the trust deficit between institutions and citizens is becoming high risk. Sustainable infrastructure is inseparable from sustainable communities, and that requires truly listening to what South Africa’s different communities need to be afforded basic dignity and opportunity.

Time has also become a critical constraint. Decision-making cycles are painfully slow, held back by weak governance, lack of confidence, corruption and politicised permitting. While leaders may believe progress is being made, reality suggests otherwise. Delays compound costs and erode public trust, especially when fiscal constraints are already severe.

Funding models add another layer of complexity. The move towards private capital and public-private partnerships (PPPs) is often presented as the answer, yet it carries real risks. Including private operators in existing public systems can create duplication, inefficiency and higher costs for consumers.

The energy sector is evidence of this: while diversification and renewables have reduced load-shedding, they have also undermined Eskom’s revenue base, leaving municipalities and the utility financially vulnerable. Grid expansion, funded through private capital, will ultimately be paid for by consumers. These trade-offs demand far deeper, more honest systems thinking.

There is also the issue of talent and long-term vision. Globally, engineers, data scientists and artisans are in short supply. Retaining local talent requires intentional strategies. Infrastructure planning has become overly project-focused, fixated on headline budgets rather than outcomes.

Systems thinking — the ability to understand how energy, water, logistics, finance and communities interact — has declined, and with it public confidence. People are no longer interested in sweeping investment promises because too little comes to fruition on the ground.

In 2026 infrastructure leadership will require courage, coherence and execution. The time of rhetoric is over. What remains is the hard work of delivery, grounded in resilience, localisation, systems thinking and trust. Without that shift, the social, economic and political toll will only deepen.

• Lutchman is group CEO of the GIBB Group of multidisciplinary engineering and architectural companies.