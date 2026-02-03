GHALEB CACHALIA: Renewables alone won’t bridge energy gap

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

South Africa’s looming gas and power shortfalls are now an urgent, interconnected crisis that will undermine industry unless government acts decisively to secure transitional gas and firm power, says the writer.

For much of last year warnings about South Africa’s approaching gas and power shortfalls were treated as technically interesting, perhaps, but politically premature — because renewables would scale in time, interim fixes would bridge the gaps, and the energy transition, while messy, would remain broadly manageable.

That assumption is now collapsing. Linda Ensor’s recent article highlighted a quiet but significant shift: the gas cliff is no longer a distant risk, but an accepted constraint shaping government-to-government negotiations, infrastructure planning and industrial survival (“Mozambique holds key to averting 2028 ‘gas cliff’”, January 29).

A column I wrote five months ago warned that South Africa faced a twin cliff — gas and power — with gas supply from the Pande and Temane fields declining sharply. Sasol having given notice that commercial supply will fall away from 2028 and Eskom retiring large volumes of dispatchable coal capacity in the early 2030s, while replacement capacity remains overwhelmingly intermittent (“Double whammy awaits at gas and power cliff”, August 18). These were not speculative projections; they were dated, contractual realities.

Ensor’s reporting confirms what had been implicit for some time: Mozambique is central, not supplementary, to South Africa’s medium-term energy security. The discussions around extending the Rompco pipeline, securing interim gas supply and deepening bilateral energy co-operation are signs of narrowing room for manoeuvre.

This is where earlier debates missed the point. The error was not ignorance, but sequencing. Policymakers knew renewables were intermittent. They knew gas was declining. They knew grid stability required dispatchable backup. But these problems were treated as serial, to be addressed one after another, rather than as interacting system risks that needed parallel solutions. The result is a policy architecture that looks coherent on paper but fragile in practice.

The lull in load-shedding over the past year has only compounded the problem. It has created a false sense of security precisely at the moment when long-lead decisions on gas import infrastructure, grid reinforcement and firm capacity needed to be locked in.

The renewed focus on Mozambique underscores another uncomfortable reality: South Africa’s energy transition is not a purely domestic project. It is regionally embedded, geopolitically exposed and increasingly subject to sovereign bargaining. Mozambique’s insistence on retaining control over its gas assets is rational. But it means South Africa can no longer behave as if regional energy resources are neutral inputs rather than negotiated outcomes.

Nor can development finance institutions and bilateral commissions substitute for delivery. The risk now is that “interim options” become a holding pattern, buying time politically while eroding industrial certainty economically.

The consequences of miscalculation are not abstract. Gas underpins large sections of South Africa’s petrochemical, manufacturing and logistics sectors. Lose it without replacement and deindustrialisation follows by default, not design. Layer power instability on top of that and the economic damage compounds rapidly. Europe’s recent experience with grid instability under high renewable penetration should serve as a warning.

Gas is not a moral compromise; it is transitional infrastructure. Without it the shift to a low-carbon economy risks becoming a euphemism for shrinking industrial capacity and rising import dependence.

The question now is whether the government is prepared to act decisively rather than incrementally. Combined-cycle gas plants, liquefied natural gas import capacity and firm power purchase agreements are not radical ideas; they are standard components of resilient energy systems. What is missing is political will and institutional co-ordination.

South Africa is rapidly running out of the luxury of delay. The debate is no longer about whether a gas cliff exists, but about how and how quickly the country chooses to respond. The warning phase is over. What follows will determine whether the energy transition becomes an engine of renewal or a slow, avoidable unravelling.

• Cachalia, a businessman and management consultant, is a former DA MP and shadow public enterprises minister, and chaired De Beers Namibia.