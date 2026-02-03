LETTER: BEE implies lower standards

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

We need to find another way to support black business, one that’s not tainted, says the writer.

Thando Maeko’s article refers (“BEE status becomes main factor in EU export permits”, February 3).

The existence of BEE implies that such services are of a lesser standard or poorer quality: if they could compete equally why the need for BEE?

That is not the narrative we need to succeed in this country, and if I were a black entrepreneur it would not be the narrative I would want for my business.

It is past time for BEE to go. We need to find another way to support black business, one that’s not tainted.

The current BEE narrative is not helping anyone, and certainly not building a future for this country.

Darryl Williams

Via Business Day online

