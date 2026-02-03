Opinion

LETTER: BEE implies lower standards

Black businesses may need support, but not from tainted structures

Moeletsi Mbeki recently argued that black economic empowerment (BEE) was not a creation of the ANC, but an initiative from business to protect its interests post-transition.
Thando Maeko’s article refers (“BEE status becomes main factor in EU export permits”, February 3).

The existence of BEE implies that such services are of a lesser standard or poorer quality: if they could compete equally why the need for BEE?

That is not the narrative we need to succeed in this country, and if I were a black entrepreneur it would not be the narrative I would want for my business.

It is past time for BEE to go. We need to find another way to support black business, one that’s not tainted.

The current BEE narrative is not helping anyone, and certainly not building a future for this country.

Darryl Williams

Via Business Day online

