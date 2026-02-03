LETTER: Ideological shift questions SA’s autonomy

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Everything Mesela Nhlapo wrote in her article makes perfect sense (“Will SA be at the table or on the menu?”, January 30). But what she argues also applies to the political-diplomatic space.

Thanks to the luminaries in the ANC and department of international relations & co-operation, for some years now South Africa has not been a semi-autonomous formulator and provider of evidence-based policy recommendations.

It is now completely under the control of an ideologically driven presidency and Luthuli House while doing all it can to voluntarily place the country on the menu.

The dangerous misalignment is not only in the rail and transport industries, but it is in the country’s foreign relations — anti-West, aligned with Moscow and Beijing and openly hostile to Israel, while simultaneously coming to Iran’s rescue in the UN Human Rights Council.

Lack of funding is not the only reason the manufacturing sector is withering away. It also has much to do with the neocolonial, core-periphery trading relationship with China.

As for sovereignty, former president Jacob Zuma watered that down with the Brics membership, cosying up to Russia’s Vladimir Putin through Rosatom and to China. As Zuma said in 2014: “China and South Africa relate to each other like brothers and sisters, unlike in Europe where African countries are treated as ‘a former subject’.”

He believed China’s growing influence in Africa would allow the continent to free itself from “colonial shackles”. “The emergence of China as a power … offers an opportunity to African countries to be able to free themselves from the shackles that are really colonially designed”.

Since then, President Cyril Ramaphosa has deepened the China link — arguably dependency — and Brics has precedence in foreign policy formulation. If only the ANC could shed its nostalgia for a Soviet-dominated world and the “national democratic revolution”.

South Africa is well on the way to becoming “a resource colony waiting to be carved up”.

Francois Theron

Via Business Day online

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businessday.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.​