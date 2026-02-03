LETTER: Steenhuisen will not be missed

So John Steenhuisen is reported to no longer be seeking re-election as DA leader (“Steenhuisen to exit DA race amid leadership tensions”, February 3). Not before time.
I wonder who finally pushed him. He has no shame, so he will no doubt try to stay on as an MP: where else could he go, unless the ANC will take him?
He has no qualifications and clearly needs to earn a lot of money to fund his lifestyle. Will the ANC offer him a post, as they did to that other failed opposition leader, Marthinus “Kortbroek” van Schalkwyk?
What a shame that Steenhuisen was allowed to almost break the DA while looking after himself. And what a shame so many in the DA backed him. Disgraceful.
Mark Lowe
Durban
