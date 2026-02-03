LETTER: The destruction of Madiba’s Jewish legacy

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The present leadership of the Nelson Mandela Foundation has abrogated Mandela’s quiet but insistent association with South African Jews and the Jewish people, says the writer.

On Friday a group of protestors marched to the Nelson Mandela Foundation to demonstrate against its virulent and unfounded stance against Israel and the Jewish community.

Under the leadership of former foreign minister Naledi Pandor, the foundation has sought to rewrite history and destroy the legacy of Nelson Mandela and his relationship with Israel and the Jewish community.

My late father, Isie Maisels, was leader of the defence team in the treason trial (1956-61). Among the defendants — all of whom were acquitted — were Nelson Mandela, Walter Sisulu, Albert Luthuli, Joe Slovo and, particularly relevant, ZK Matthews, Pandor’s grandfather.

In addition to his outstanding legal career, my grandfather was the leader of the South African Jewish community, a governor of the Jewish Agency and a staunch Zionist. So important was the Jewish community to Mandela that when he was released from Robben Island he called Isie to seek his advice on how to re-establish his, and the ANC’s, relationship with the Jewish community.

That came after Mandela’s association with Yasser Arafat and the ANC’s acquisition of arms (while in exile) from the Palestine Liberation Organisation. Mandela was concerned this had offended the Jewish community. Isie responded that, under the circumstances, the ANC had to accept help from those who would give it.

The present leadership of the Nelson Mandela Foundation has abrogated Mandela’s quiet but insistent association with South African Jews and the Jewish people, and instead conflated support for the state of Israel with a Zionist label. By a neat piece of sophistry it has then turned the term Zionist to embrace the worst excesses of the war in Gaza.

That is necessary for the foundation and other like-minded organisations because it allows apologists for the October 7 2023 Hamas attack on Israel free rein to label the cause of an independent Israel as a Zionist atrocity — conveniently avoiding the accusation of anti-Semitism.

My father was immensely proud of the new South African order that emerged under the stewardship of his friend, Mandela. He was also a proud Zionist. He would not have entertained Pandor for dinner, as he did Mandela.

Helen Maisels

Via email

