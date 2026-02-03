Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Dateline: January 30 2033

The old mining giants — those dusty behemoths scraping away at mountains and deserts — are suddenly yesterday’s news. Thanks to a wild leap in deep-sea tech we’re now sucking up nodules from the ocean floor like it’s an all-you-can-eat buffet of metals. Prices have plummeted by a whopping 80% and nobody’s bothering with land-based operations anymore.

It’s all about those AI-steered subs and gentle harvesters from outfits like The Metals Company and China’s slick robo-systems, cruising down to 5,000m to grab polymetallic goodies packed with nickel, cobalt, manganese and those elusive rare earths. Enough to juice up the electric vehicle craze and the AI explosion without touching a blade of grass on solid ground.

“Land mining? Pfft, that’s ancient history from the 2020s,” laughs Elena Vasquez, the top ocean brain at DeepHarvest Corp. “We’ve tapped into this massive underwater treasure trove that’s been piling up for ages —no chopping down forests, barely any fumes and zero folks getting kicked off their land. It’s like Mother Nature handed us a ready-made power source on a silver platter.”

The whole thing kicked off in 2026 with China’s fancy electrokinetic gadgets and some US experiments with millimetre-wave drills, but the real game-changer was blending 5G remote controls with robots that mimic sea creatures. By 2028 these nodule hauls were outproducing every copper mine on land put together, tanking prices and sending pricey diggers in Australia, South America and Africa straight to the bankruptcy courts.

Of course, this submarine scramble isn’t all smooth sailing. Green groups are cheering the end of land scars but fretting over sediment clouds messing with the weird critters down there. And don’t get me started on the global drama; countries are elbowing each other for UN permits on the deep seabed, while city scrap recycling picks up the slack.

Bottom line: as the world above turns greener on this ocean windfall it’s clear the mining game’s flipped. No more burrowing in the earth like moles; we’re plunging into the depths instead. /First published in Mindbullets January 29 2026.

Getting down to Earth — abundance means knowing where to look

Dateline: April 9 2034

Humanity has always relied on the Earth to provide plants for food, clothing and shelter, animals for work and meat, and minerals for metals and chemicals. Useful materials are everywhere; we’ve known for decades that seawater contains uranium. But now we’re discovering new resources never thought possible.

We’re not relying on geologists to do prospecting anymore. Using hyperspectral imaging, trace-element sensing and supercomputer simulation, researchers are unearthing novel molecules and undiscovered species in the strangest places. Some of the most rewarding sites include Earth’s most extreme environments. From the greatest depths of the ocean to volcanic vents and geysers to the driest Antarctic mountainsides, previously hidden gems are emerging.

“We’ve been mining the earth for ages,” said Alex van den Laar, “and we’ve barely scratched the surface. Now we’re making miraculous discoveries; abundant fuel sources on the deep seabed, magnificent microbes in the permafrost and interesting species in the tropical jungle. We don’t need to scour the stars, everything we could possibly need is right here!”

Uncovering all the secrets of the Earth will take many more generations, but we already have the tools to capitalise on what’s been revealed so far. With gene editing tools we can enhance beneficial bacteria to become industrial-scale feedstock suppliers. With molecular editing we can bend chemicals to our will, creating long, stable chains of polymers and hydrocarbons, without the toxic byproducts of the industrial age.

The irony is that we could have avoided much of the mining and deforestation of the past if we had only known what we know now. But at least now we can afford to take better care of our home planet. Abundance is everywhere, if you know where to look. And the Earth has everything we need, when you get down to it. /First published in Mindbullets April 10 2025.