HEATH MUCHENA: Fed’s quiet retreat shows the limits of monetary tightening

The sun rises to the east of the US Federal Reserve building in Washington DC. Picture: REUTERS

In early December the Federal Reserve made a decision to end its effort to shrink its balance sheet and quietly resumed buying US treasury securities under the label “reserve management”.

There was no declaration of a policy pivot. Still, the signal was unmistakable. The Fed had reached a practical limit. It was an acknowledgement that the modern financial system struggles to operate for long without a steady level of central bank support.

For years, monetary policy was framed as a matter of interest rates. Raise them to cool demand; lower them to support growth. The balance sheet was treated as an emergency tool, relevant only in crises.

Today’s markets depend on abundant liquidity. Banks, money market funds and large institutions rely on reserves and treasury securities to manage risk and meet regulatory needs. When reserves decline too far, stress shows up not in consumer prices but in the mechanics of funding markets.

That is why the Fed stepped back from quantitative tightening even though inflation remained above its formal target. The concern was not immediate price pressure but the risk that liquidity would become scarce in ways that threaten financial stability.

Behind this choice lies a simple arithmetic that cannot be negotiated away. The US carries roughly $38-trillion in gross federal debt, with more than $30-trillion held by the public. As older, low-interest debt matures, it is being refinanced at higher rates. Interest costs rise even without new spending.

At these levels, policy choices narrow. Higher rates restrain inflation but raise debt-servicing costs. Lower rates ease that burden but risk fuelling price pressures. Large spending cuts or tax increases remain politically fraught. None of this constitutes a crisis. Treasury auctions still clear, and the dollar remains central to global finance. But the margin for error is thinner than it once was.

History suggests how such situations are often resolved. Governments with monetary sovereignty rarely default outright. Instead, they allow inflation to run modestly above interest rates for extended periods, gradually reducing the real value of debt. Economists refer to this as financial repression.

It is rarely described in those terms. In practice, it looks like years during which savers earn returns that lag behind the cost of living, while governments refinance obligations in cheaper real terms. This approach was used after World War 2, when debt levels were similarly high. It worked not because it was ideal but because it was politically tolerable.

The Fed’s recent move does not guarantee a repeat of that era. But it makes clear that maintaining tight conditions indefinitely has costs the system may not accept.

Markets have not revolted. Treasury yields remain contained, and global demand for safe collateral persists. But that stability can be deceptive. Adjustment often happens slowly, through higher volatility and gradual repricing rather than sudden collapse.

Gold’s recent surge to record highs and subsequent volatility reflects this dynamic. It is not predicting disaster. It is expressing scepticism about how debt will ultimately be managed and how long real returns on safe assets will remain constrained.

Bitcoin occupies a different place in this story. It often reacts later, shaped by adoption cycles and regulatory clarity rather than immediate policy shifts. Historically, it tends to respond once markets internalise that liquidity support is recurring rather than exceptional.

The most important takeaway from the Fed’s balance sheet move is not that inflation is about to surge or that the bond market is about to break. It is that the boundary between emergency measures and normal operations has blurred.

When tightening ends before inflation is fully subdued, it signals that financial stability has become a binding constraint. When asset purchases resume quietly, it signals that contraction has limits.

The shift under way is not dramatic. It is incremental and deliberate. But it reflects a world in which monetary policy is no longer about choosing the best option but about choosing the least disruptive one.

• Muchena is founder of Proudly Associated and author of ‘Artificial Intelligence Applied’ and ‘Tokenized Trillions’.