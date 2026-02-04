LETTER: Name-changing game is just lame

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

I, no doubt along with a great many of my civilised countrymen, am incensed by the intention to rename almost two dozen towns and cities. In particular, East London is to become the almost comically named KuGompo City. Who, one wonders, can possibly be responsible for such madness?

Surely the individuals in question have something better to do with their time than willy-nilly changing names across the country? Perhaps by doing so they are trying to justify their bloated sinecures while sipping their tea and imbibing their cake during their two-hour-a-day “working” week?

English is South Africa’s most widely spoken language. Is this not to be accorded some consideration when new names are attributed to towns and cities to which the populace has been accustomed for a great many years?

Port Elizabeth is a particular example to have suffered this fate — ironically for no justifiable reason. I suggest that we are warranted in crying enough is enough.

John Spira

Johannesburg

