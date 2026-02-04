NICOLAAS VAN WYK: What the budget must get right about VAT e-invoicing

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

With the annual budget speech imminent, South Africa’s proposed VAT e‑invoicing framework has entered the public conversation at precisely the right moment.

Recent reporting has correctly highlighted VAT compliance is evolving into a systems‑driven, near‑real‑time environment, where accuracy at the point of data creation matters more than after‑the‑fact corrections (“Sars set to unveil VAT e-invoicing framework this year”, February 2).

However, what has received less attention is the more uncomfortable, but necessary, question: why is South Africa doing this only now?

E‑invoicing is not a frontier reform. It is a mature global standard. Across Latin America, Europe, Asia and increasingly Africa, tax authorities have embedded continuous transaction controls into their VAT systems.

Countries such as Italy, India, Brazil, Rwanda and Kenya have demonstrated that structured invoices, real‑time validation and automated data flows are no longer experimental, they are the baseline.

South Africa is not leading the transition. It is catching up. That distinction matters because late adoption compresses timelines, shifts costs downstream and concentrates transition risk in the parts of the economy least able to absorb it.

It is tempting to frame e‑invoicing as a technical VAT modernisation initiative. In practice, it is something far broader: a state‑capacity reform with direct economic consequences for SMEs and their advisers.

Large corporates operate ERP‑driven environments with embedded controls and dedicated compliance teams. For them, e‑invoicing is an upgrade. For small and medium‑sized enterprises, and for the tax practitioners who support them, it is a structural shift in how business is conducted, monitored and financed.

If mishandled, the risk is not noncompliance. The risk is economic exclusion. As the budget approaches, several predictable failure points deserve early attention. First, software fragmentation.

If implementation implicitly favours a narrow set of accounting platforms, SMEs on other systems will be penalised through no fault of their own. Practitioners will be forced to manage parallel systems, while market concentration drives up long‑term costs. E‑invoicing must therefore be platform‑agnostic, with open technical standards and broad vendor certification from the outset.

Second, the data quality cliff. E‑invoicing eliminates tolerance for legacy imperfections overnight. Historic classification issues that were administratively manageable under periodic reporting suddenly surface as real‑time compliance risks. Without transitional safeguards, this will result in delayed refunds, automated risk flags and penalty exposure for non‑fraudulent legacy issues.

Third, an unfunded mandate on tax practitioners. E‑invoicing shifts significant labour upstream: transaction‑level validation, embedded control design, system interpretation and exception handling. The state gains efficiency and businesses gain faster processing, but practitioners absorb the cost. Unless explicitly recognised, this ultimately raises compliance costs for SMEs.

Finally, SME cash‑flow shock during transition. Near‑real‑time visibility means mismatches are identified earlier and refunds withheld sooner. During the transition phase, this will affect liquidity, supplier payments and payroll, precisely where SMEs are most vulnerable.

The Chartered Institute for Business Accountants supports VAT modernisation. However, support must be matched with economic realism. As part of the budget framework, the National Treasury should consider explicit multi‑vendor inclusion, transitional safe harbours for legacy data issues, practitioner support mechanisms during onboarding and phased, sector‑based implementation.

Digitisation increases visibility. Visibility increases accountability. However, accountability without transition support becomes exclusion. E‑invoicing will succeed in South Africa if it is treated not merely as a compliance tool but as a national economic transition project.

• Van Wyk is CEO of the Chartered Institute for Business Accountants.