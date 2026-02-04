NTOKOZO MAHLANGU: Africa is rating itself through building an institutional voice in global capital markets

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Credit ratings agencies apply developed world models to Africa, which can sometimes yield risk assessments that feel incomplete, overly conservative or insufficiently nuanced, says the writer. Picture:

Africa is rating itself, and doing so at a moment when the price of risk has never mattered more. With African sovereign and corporate issuers carrying more than $1-trillion (R15.99-trillion) in outstanding debt and borrowing costs increasingly sensitive to external perceptions of risk, credit ratings have become a decisive variable in the continent’s economic trajectory.

Against this backdrop, the launch of the African Credit Ratings Association (Acra) in Johannesburg marks more than the arrival of a new institution. It represents an attempt by African markets to build an institutional voice in a global ratings system long dominated by a small number of international agencies that shape how Africa is priced, funded, and understood by global capital.

Credit ratings occupy a powerful yet often underappreciated role in the architecture of modern finance. They influence sovereign borrowing costs, investor risk appetite and the feasibility of infrastructure and development financing. In effect, they help determine how expensive it will be to finance Africa’s future. Given this influence, it is unsurprising that concerns have persisted for decades about whether existing global rating methodologies adequately capture African economic realities.

International rating agencies operate with professionalism and long-established frameworks. However, their methodologies evolved primarily in developed market contexts, environments characterised by deep capital markets, extensive historical data, high formality in economic activity and mature institutional systems. Applying these same models to African economies, which exhibit distinct structural features, can sometimes yield risk assessments that feel incomplete, overly conservative or insufficiently nuanced.

Improved perception

Acra’s emergence signals a shift from critique to participation. Rather than merely disputing external assessments, African financial and governance professionals are now positioning themselves to contribute analytical capacity, contextual intelligence and institutional infrastructure to the global ratings conversation. This is an important evolution in economic self-determination, not isolation from global standards but a move towards partnership in shaping them.

From a governance perspective, the significance is substantial. Well-functioning economies depend not only on capital access but also on trusted institutions that generate transparency, accountability, and discipline. A credible African ratings ecosystem can become such an institution, strengthening disclosure practices, improving data integrity and encouraging consistency in fiscal and financial reporting. Over time, this can contribute to stronger governance outcomes in public and private sectors.

Yet the success of a continental ratings initiative will depend on more than symbolic intent. It raises a critical methodological question: how should African risk be assessed in ways that remain rigorous, globally comparable, and yet sensitive to context?

The development of African-led analytical institutions introduces the possibility of more balanced, evidence-based narratives grounded in local expertise and lived economic knowledge.

Several dimensions warrant attention. First is the structure of African economies, where informal activity constitutes a significant share of employment, consumption and resilience. Traditional models that rely heavily on formal sector indicators may understate economic adaptability and household-level shock absorption mechanisms. Recognising this does not imply romanticising informality but rather understanding its stabilising function in many African markets.

Second is demographic momentum. Africa’s young and rapidly growing population presents immediate fiscal and employment pressures but also long-term productive potential. Ratings frameworks that emphasise short-term fiscal ratios without adequate consideration of demographic dividends risk missing material aspects of future growth capacity.

Third is political risk assessment. Conventional sovereign risk models often treat political instability as a uniform risk factor. However, in African contexts, distinctions between episodic political disruption, institutional continuity and structural governance fragility are essential. More granular political risk analysis could yield assessments that are more accurate and more actionable for investors.

Fourth is data availability. In many African jurisdictions limited statistical depth reflects evolving measurement systems rather than an absence of economic activity. A continental ratings body that invests in improving reporting standards and data infrastructure can play a catalytic role in strengthening information ecosystems, transforming a current constraint into a governance opportunity.

Last, regional interdependence deserves greater methodological weight. African economies are increasingly linked through cross-border banking, payment systems, energy networks and trade corridors. Risk assessments that focus narrowly on national boundaries may overlook contagion risks and stabilising regional buffers.

Credibility will be earned through consistency, technical competence and market trust. If these conditions are met, Acra has the potential to complement — not replace — established global agencies, offering enriched insight rather than parallel judgment.

None of these considerations suggests relaxing global standards. On the contrary, they demand high analytical discipline, independence from political interference and transparent methodology. Credibility will be earned through consistency, technical competence and market trust. If these conditions are met, Acra has the potential to complement — not replace — established global agencies, offering enriched insight rather than parallel judgment.

There is also a broader strategic implication. For many years narratives about Africa in global finance have been externally constructed — oscillating between excessive optimism and persistent caution. The development of African-led analytical institutions introduces the possibility of more balanced, evidence-based narratives grounded in local expertise and lived economic knowledge.

This initiative should therefore be understood not simply as a new ratings organisation, but as part of a wider maturation of Africa’s financial governance ecosystem. It reflects growing confidence among African professionals to design, govern and steward complex financial institutions that meet global expectations while remaining anchored in continental realities.

In the long arc of economic development, institution-building is rarely dramatic. It is slow, technical and often unnoticed. Yet it is precisely such work that determines whether capital is allocated wisely, whether markets function efficiently, and whether development ambitions are sustainably financed.

Acra’s launch is an early step. Its future impact will depend on execution, but the direction of travel is clear — Africa is moving from being merely assessed to participating in assessment and from being narrated to co-authoring the narrative.

• Mahlangu is a member of the strategic advisory board at The DaVinci Institute.