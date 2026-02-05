CHRISTINA PRETORIUS: Corridor bankability the missing test for beneficiation

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Africa currently retains only 4%- to 20% of the value of unprocessed minerals, which is why translating policy into bankable contracts that enable onshore processing is critical, writes the author.

Next week’s 2026 Mining Indaba is less about what lies beneath the soil and more about how projects clear a tougher finance and governance environment.

The Africa Green Minerals Strategy, adopted by AU heads of state a year ago, is a crucial development that formalises the shift by prioritising equitable, resource-based industrialisation and electrification through four pillars spanning mineral development, human and technological capabilities, strategic value chains and stewardship.

Southern Africa holds nearly 30% of the world’s proven reserves of critical minerals but attracts less than 10% of global exploration spending, even as demand for the minerals is expected to quadruple by 2040. This gap between endowment and financing underscores why bankability, not geology, determines progress.

Bankability triad and the corridor test

For attracting investment, bankability no longer rests on mining rights alone. Security of other resources, especially power and water, and a path to market are essential. Deal viability relies on a triad that must be sequenced and legally synchronised at term sheet stage: secure title to a mining right, a financeable power purchase agreement that allows for wheeling, and a robust water use licence, all integrated with realistic logistics access along the export corridor.

If these pillars are misaligned, value is stranded as timelines, conditions precedent and risk allocation across documents work against each other instead of in unison. In practice, a workable contract stack allocates curtailment, congestion, step-in and throughput risks consistently and in a way that lenders can perform due diligence at financial close. The corridor test also evaluates the eight financing bottlenecks most cited by regional stakeholders — policy uncertainty, investment risks, energy access, transportation barriers, innovation lag, pace of industrialisation, skills gaps and demand volatility — which lenders price into every term sheet.

Turning policy into deal mechanics

translating policy into bankable contracts that enable onshore processing is critical. The policy tools now available can be converted into deal mechanics.

The local-African content approach, using the African Continental Free Trade Area’s (AfCFTA’s) cumulation clause, permits regional inputs to count toward content thresholds, which should be reflected in verification undertakings and warranties in supply and offtake contracts. In parallel, securing early offtake with prepayment features can stabilise revenues in periods of demand volatility and price swings, particularly for battery materials.

The proposed Green Mineral Value Chain Investment Fund is a further development that could anchor project preparation and mezzanine in blended finance stacks, helping to compress the cost of capital for corridor-ready assets. Thoughtful calibration of common external tariffs for unprocessed exports and green mineral products can reinforce local value addition. For example, requirements to allocate at least 5% of payroll to Stem skills and 1% of sales to research, development and innovation can be framed as lender-friendly commitments to build operating capability that reduces execution risk over the life of the asset.

Staging beneficiation to avoid stranded value

Mandating local refining without assured power, water and logistical access risks converting world-class resources into nonbankable projects. The remedy is not to dilute ambition, but to stage it. Prioritise corridor-ready pilots in value chains identified by the Africa Green Minerals Strategy, such as battery precursor chemicals and storage technologies, where infrastructure and operating capabilities are sufficient today, while building capacity for more complex chemistries over time.

Early examples show how dedicated energy strategies can accelerate bankability, including renewables-powered pilot plants in the region that integrate storage and off-grid supply for reliability. This protects investor confidence while maintaining the industrial destination.

What this looks like in practice

Consider how this looks on the ground. A South African processing project moved from promising to financeable when the sponsors adjusted the power purchase agreement’s curtailment language to match water licence conditions and introduced a development finance layer to bridge construction risk, thereby synchronising conditions precedent across the triad. In parallel, regional syndications show how local banks, alongside development finance institutions, can anchor complex mining financings while embedding environmental, social and governance and local-content commitments that align with lender diligence.

The same logic applies in regional initiatives. In a Southern African Development Community battery value-chain structure, a cross-border special economic zone model allowed regional content qualifying under AfCFTA cumulation to be verified in supply contracts, so inputs from many countries could count toward content targets without sacrificing standards.

Logistics and power risk allocation

Logistics liberalisation can act as a powerful bankability lever. Regimes for private rail slots and third-party port operations can potentially unlock vital processing economics when concession contracts provide throughput certainty that dovetails with plant financing, rather than being negotiated after the fact. Where corridor upgrades such as the Lobito Atlantic Railway advance, integrating concession terms into financing from the outset can materially improve throughput certainty and economics.

The cost of failing this test is visible in corridor chokepoints, from disruptions at Maputo, Beira and Nacala to rail theft and two-week border delays as truck queues stretch for kilometres. This erodes lender confidence, unless addressed up front in concession and throughput agreements. Where sponsors rely on wheeling, power purchase agreement drafting should address curtailment, congestion and step-in rights with clarity so remedies map across the full security package. Done well, these provisions reduce the perceived volatility of the grid and the corridor, and translate directly into lower pricing for debt and insurance.

Social stability and operating capacity

Social stability is execution insurance. Predictable community benefit frameworks, aligned with Africa Green Minerals Strategy stewardship principles, reduce interruption risk in construction and early operations, which feeds directly into lender risk pricing and insurance availability. Coupled with targeted investments in local Stem skills and research and development, these measures build the operating capacity that supports complex processing environments where quality control and safety discipline are central to value creation.

Locating plants within established industrial clusters and industrial development zones can further align utilities, skills and permitting pathways, shortening critical timelines and supporting corridor throughput. With only about 14% of South African mining employees holding post-school qualifications, hard-wiring Stem and research and development funding into licence frameworks directly supports lender-relevant execution capacity.

The takeaway

Corridor bankability should be treated as a single test that integrates the triad of mining right, wheeled power and water with logistics access. Africa Green Minerals Strategy instruments should be leveraged to derisk priority pilots while operating capacity scales. By translating those instruments into contract terms, we can create sequencing and verification regimes that stand up to due diligence.

This is how Southern Africa can close the financing gap, retain more value onshore and contribute reliably to global supply chains under intensifying energy-transition demand. If Africa wants more value to stay onshore, intention must become intentional execution.

• Pretorius is a director and mining sector lead at Norton Rose Fulbright.