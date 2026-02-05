LETTER: Majoritarian democracy challenges SA’s constitutional protections

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Despite all the polls, the fact is more than 60% of the South African voting population continues to vote for the destructive policies of the ANC/EFF/MK axis, so not much has changed since 1994, says the writer. Picture:

Michael Morris writes of a “thus far heroically patient population” that keeps voting for destructive policies (“Economic turnaround hinges on addressing core issues”, February 2).

Despite all the polls, the fact is more than 60% of the South African voting population continues to vote for the destructive policies of the ANC/EFF/MK axis, so not much has changed since 1994. It’s the effects of this voting pattern that have accelerated in the past 15 years in particular.

Democracy has morphed into majoritarianism, and our constitution has proved it offers little protection, including for private property rights. Even the most optimistic observers surely can’t believe we will (for the foreseeable future) see any change from the 140-odd racial laws, BEE, affirmative action, employment equity, Mining Charter, incapable cadre deployment, the “national democratic revolution” and so on.

We know unless this changes there will be little economic growth. Investors, local and foreign, will not invest in this climate, and have said so on numerous occasions. For those who can read for meaning, it feels like they are Alice in Wonderland at the Mad Hatter’s tea party.

Ian Ferguson

Via Business Day online

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businessday.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.​