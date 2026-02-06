ALAN KNOTT-CRAIG: Township economy is SA’s modern-day Witwatersrand gold reef

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

There is a huge economic opportunity in South Africa. It’s in the townships. It’s called the informal economy (or more colloquially, the kasi economy).

It’s enormous. Not only are there at least 10-million people living in South Africa’s townships, but the amount of money washing around in them is far greater than indicated by the official statistics.

More people plus more money equals great opportunity. Also, the problem of economic inequality is crystal clear in townships: that’s where the poor are.

If we can unlock the township economy, not only will we boost GDP, but we’ll simultaneously address the biggest threat to South Africa’s future: economic inequality.

So what holds back the township economy? What is stopping this giant goldmine from being unleashed? Three things:

Local infrastructure such as roads, water and electricity. We need good government for that and many of our towns and cities do not have good government.

Luckily we live in a democracy so we can replace our leaders without using guns. Make sure you vote in local elections.

Crime. The Madlanga commission is making it abundantly clear to everyone in leafy suburbs what has been obvious to everyone in townships for a long time: the police are invisible.

The private sector security industry is thriving in the leafy suburbs with giants such as Fidelity ADT protecting millions of people. The trouble is there is no private security in the townships, which means local businesses and entrepreneurs are constantly being crippled by robbers and protection rackets. Luckily there are private sector initiatives such as TAPP.org.za that are leaning into township crime. Give them money.

Lastly, the big thing holding back the township economy is access to capital. If you want to start or grow a business in a township you need money. If you didn’t go to a fancy school or have rich parents where do you find money?

You can’t. So township entrepreneurs are stymied at birth. That’s where the department of trade, industry & competition’s much-vaunted Transformation Fund is needed.

Capital for township entrepreneurs. Fund township businesses and we’ll grow the economy, reduce inequality and make black billionaires. Black Ruperts and black Ackermans.

That’s what the Transformation Fund must do. That said, we’re all well aware of the state’s track record when it comes to competence. The truth is that no matter what “governance rules” are put in place, if the designated leader of the Transformation Fund is not credible no-one will trust it. If he or she is credible everyone will trust it.

For me the detail of fund governance doesn’t matter. The only question I have is: who’s the boss? If you say Hendrik du Toit (CEO of Ninety One), I’m in. If you say Piet Pompies, I’m out. It has to be someone with an unimpeachable reputation for competence and integrity. Someone who will figure out how to get the money to the people who need it the most, fastest: township entrepreneurs.

The second question for the Transformation Fund is: where will the money come from? There’s no point in having a fund with no money. For me this is a brilliant opportunity to widen the net of companies complying with BEE by offering a pure pay-to-play option: 3% of revenue for level 3 BEE (also known as 343).

Not only does that create an annuity revenue stream that could amount to R120bn by 2030 but it means more BEE-compliant companies, more competition for BEE procurement, lower prices and more growth.

The state benefits. Big businesses benefit. Townships benefit. Even more attractive is that 343 makes business simpler. It removes red tape. It removes uncertainty.

If we want the economy to grow and create jobs we need businesses to grow. If we want businesses to grow we must make it easier to do business.

Business is simplified by 343 while providing money that can be used to fund township entrepreneurs. Economic growth, black empowerment and inequality, all being tackled together.

The Transformation Fund has the potential to be transformative. But first we need to know: who’s the CEO? Where’s the money coming from?

• Knott‑Craig is a South African tech entrepreneur and founder of HeroTel and Fibretime, with long‑standing interests in township economy development.