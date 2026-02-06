CHRIS WALKINSHAW: How integrated energy solutions unlock millions in mining efficiency

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A well-designed lubrication programme can help extend the lifespan of equipment and reduce unplanned downtime.

The relentless pursuit of productivity in the mining sector often pushes heavy machinery to its limits, creating a high-stakes environment where equipment failure is not merely an inconvenience, but a major financial liability.

TotalEnergies SA, recognised as one of the leading energy and lubrication solution suppliers, understands that the traditional transactional model of selling lubricants as a simple drop-and-go offering is obsolete. The true competitive edge for modern mining operations lies in a holistic, partnership-driven approach to energy efficiency and maintenance management.

About the author: Chris Walkinshaw is GM: Lubricants & Specialties at TotalEnergies Marketing SA. (TotalEnergies SA)

This approach leverages advanced lubrication products, integrated bulk lubricant infrastructure, and deep technical expertise to significantly reduce the total cost of ownership through value-in-use projects.

As an affiliate of TotalEnergies, one of the largest integrated energy companies in the world, TotalEnergies SA draws on global knowledge and experience. This experience has shown that the hidden costs of inefficient lubrication and fuel management can result in unnecessary financial losses.

It is a common misconception that lubricants are a minor expense, accounting for only around 5% of the total maintenance budget. This narrow view drastically undervalues their true impact. A correctly designed lubrication programme can substantially improve equipment reliability, leading directly to higher production output.

TotalEnergies SA’s lubricants offering is guided by expert on-site support and analysis, focused on cost reduction through extended equipment life, improved fuel efficiency, and reduced unplanned downtime.

Many mining companies undervalue these potential savings, with a significant number experiencing unplanned shutdowns due to incorrect or insufficient lubrication strategies.

Beyond lubricants, TotalEnergies SA’s offering to the mining sector includes a turnkey approach to operational excellence. Similarly, inefficient fuel management strategies translate directly into higher operational costs and reduced productivity.

Without a clear understanding of fuel usage patterns and areas of potential waste, mining operations often leave substantial savings unrealised.

To achieve peak efficiency, mining companies need a partner like TotalEnergies SA, not just a supplier. The company develops tailored, end-to-end solutions built on three core pillars:

1. Premium lubricant products

The use of site-appropriate, high-performance lubricants, often synthetic, together with bulk fuels engineered for the extreme conditions of mining operations, ensures consistent performance and equipment longevity.

This approach goes beyond basic compliance to proactive asset protection.

2. Infrastructure

TotalEnergies SA provides turnkey hydrocarbon storage facilities with on-site management and cleanliness level monitoring to minimise contamination risk.

Risk mitigation measures ensure storage asset availability, supported by transport allocation for continuous supply and a dedicated team that simplifies the ordering process.

This logistical optimisation reduces wastage and streamlines the supply chain.

3. Technical expertise and service

This is the most critical differentiator. TotalEnergies SA’s on-site technical support, backed by a dedicated international specialist team, goes beyond product recommendations. It includes on-site audits, lubricant analysis programmes that can identify early-stage machinery faults, and performance monitoring to ensure continuous improvement and correct product application for each operation’s specific needs.

When TotalEnergies SA’s lubricant experts and technical teams work closely with a mine’s maintenance team, the results are transformative. Outcomes are measured and shared through financial and operational reporting. Together, teams can design tailored solutions, train staff in best practices, and implement condition monitoring platforms that enable predictive maintenance, extend equipment life cycles, and deliver significant time and cost savings.

TotalEnergies SA is committed to delivering operational certainty and measurable value, not just supplying fuel and lubricants — Chris Walkinshaw, TotalEnergies Marketing SA

In a market where every gain in efficiency matters, the choice of an energy partner is a strategic business decision. By moving beyond a commodity mindset and embracing integrated solutions supported by expert guidance, mining companies can unlock meaningful cost reductions, enhance safety, and gain a sustainable competitive advantage.

TotalEnergies SA believes it is no longer enough to simply supply bulk fuel, lubricants, and related products. The company is committed to delivering operational certainty and measurable value.

To learn more and find the right lubricant for your operation, visit TotalEnergies SA’s website or its stand at Mining Indaba 2026 (February 9 to 12 at the Cape Town International Convention Centre).

This article was sponsored by TotalEnergies SA.