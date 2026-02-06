CHRISTOPHER RUTLEDGE: Mining reform at risk

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

South Africa’s mining reform has stalled, and faces dilution because earlier commitments to investors have narrowed the space in which reform can operate, writes the author. Picture: Reuters/Mike Hutchings

When delegates gather in Cape Town on Monday for the African Mining Indaba, the message from government is familiar and urgent. South Africa must reassure investors. It must provide certainty. It must demonstrate mining reform will not disrupt “confidence” in the sector. These assurances are delivered with growing insistence precisely because reform has stalled, and risks are being quietly diluted.

The Indaba is often presented as a neutral marketplace of ideas and opportunity. In reality, it is a signal. It tells investors that whatever parliament debates and however communities protest, there are limits to how far reform will be allowed to go. Those limits did not arise by accident. They are the legacy of past stabilisation commitments and investor protection regimes that continue to constrain democratic regulation today.

This is the central point that needs to be confronted honestly: South Africa’s mining reform has stalled, and faces dilution because earlier commitments to investors have narrowed the space in which reform can operate.

To understand this, it helps to look beyond slogans and examine the legal architecture underpinning “investor confidence”. One of the most influential analysts of this architecture is Lorenzo Cotula, a principal researcher at the International Institute for Environment and Development and a widely cited authority on land, mining contracts and investment governance in developing countries. Cotula has advised governments, international institutions and parliaments on how investment agreements shape, and often restrict, state authority.

Cotula’s work draws a critical distinction that is often lost in public debate. International law recognises a state’s right to regulate and even expropriate in the public interest, subject to compensation in extreme cases. However, investment contracts and treaties frequently go further, embedding stabilisation clauses or investor protection standards that commit governments not to alter regulatory frameworks in ways that affect a project’s “economic equilibrium”. Where this model applies, regulatory change itself can trigger compensation claims or arbitration.

‘Regulatory chill’

The result is not always litigation. More often it is hesitation. Ministers delay reforms, as mineral and petroleum resources minister Gwede Mantashe did when he scrapped the proposed amendments to the Mineral & Petroleum Resources Development Bill in 2018. Cotula describes this dynamic as “regulatory chill”, a condition in which governments restrain themselves in anticipation of investor reaction.

South Africa’s experience fits this pattern closely, and its roots are historical. Under apartheid, mining stability was enforced politically through repression. Low labour standards and weak environmental oversight were maintained not by contracts, but by force. Democratic accountability was irrelevant because democracy itself was absent.

After 1994 the political order changed, but the economy’s dependence on mining capital did not. In the effort to re-enter global markets and stem capital flight, South Africa signed many old-generation bilateral investment treaties. These agreements, common at the time, prioritised investor protection and often included broad standards such as “fair and equitable treatment” and protection against indirect expropriation. Constraint shifted from coercion to contract.

When the costs of this approach became apparent, South Africa attempted a course correction. Many treaties were terminated. A new Protection of Investment Act was adopted to reassert constitutional authority. But this shift came late. Most terminated treaties contain survival clauses that extend protections for 10 to 20 years for investments made while they were in force. Many large mining projects fall squarely within that window.

More importantly, the mindset endured. Even where formal constraints weakened, their disciplining effect remained. Policymakers learned to anticipate investor pushback. “Certainty” became a governing principle. Reform began to mean adjustment rather than transformation.

This context is essential when evaluating claims that mining has been transformed because ownership patterns have changed. The mineral resources minister frequently points to the fact that most coal mines are now black-owned as evidence of success. Ownership has indeed shifted. But ownership does not equal power.

If environmental standards cannot be raised without triggering resistance, if community obligations remain unenforceable, if extraction continues to externalise social and ecological costs, then empowerment becomes conditional. It is inclusion without autonomy, representation without control. Reform survives in language but is diluted in practice.

The danger is not open abandonment of reform, but its gradual hollowing out, until it remains intact in name, progressive in rhetoric and empty in effect.

The Mining Indaba plays a crucial role in normalising this dilution. Convened far from mining-affected communities and close to capital and political authority, it reinforces the idea that reform must be calibrated primarily to reassure investors. The vocabulary is technical, but the effect is political. It narrows the horizon of what is considered possible, and acceptable, in advance of democratic debate.

None of this implies South Africa should reject investment or mining altogether. Cotula himself is clear that stabilisation is not inherently illegitimate. The problem arises when it extends beyond protection against discrimination and begins to insulate projects from democratic evolution itself.

That is the choice facing parliament.

The real question is not whether South Africa can attract mining capital. It always has. The question is whether a democratic state is willing to examine the historical bargains that still bind it, and to decide whether they should continue to do so.

Mining reform is not failing because South Africa lacks ideas or laws. It is being diluted because too many decisive constraints were imposed quietly, years ago, and never subjected to democratic choice. The danger is not open abandonment of reform, but its gradual hollowing out, until it remains intact in name, progressive in rhetoric and empty in effect.

What ultimately determines the fate of mining reform is political will, and the Mining Indaba is where its limits are revealed.

• Rutledge is executive director of the Macua-Wamua Advice Office.