LETTER: Eskom’s monopoly shields poor energy decisions

Picture:

Ghaleb Cachalia is entirely correct that renewables alone cannot bridge South Africa’s energy gap (”Renewables alone won’t bridge energy gap”, February 3). However, the deeper truth is not merely about technology or fuel sources, but about incentives and control.

South Africa does not suffer from a lack of energy options. We have abundant sun and wind, proven coal reserves, gas import options, emerging battery technologies and the option of nuclear. What we lack is an electricity sector governed by economic reality rather than political and ideological preference.

The fundamental principle should be simple. Electricity generation must be fully opened to private participation, competition and price discovery. Once this happens, the question of which energy sources are best becomes largely self-resolving. Investors will pursue the cheapest, most reliable and most scalable solutions available under real world constraints.

If renewables can stand on their own, they will flourish. If gas provides critical dispatchable capacity, it will be built. If nuclear proves cost-effective over the long term, capital will flow there too.

What we have instead is a politicised energy system where choices are filtered through ideology, patronage and bureaucratic inertia. Eskom’s monopoly has insulated poor decisions from consequences, while government planning documents attempt to centrally determine an energy mix that should be discovered through competition and innovation.

Markets are not anti-renewable. They are anti-inefficiency. A private electricity sector would naturally diversify risk, invest in redundancy and prioritise reliability because failure would be punished immediately and brutally.

If South Africa is serious about ending load-shedding permanently, the answer is not to argue endlessly over favoured technologies. It is to remove political control from electricity generation altogether and let entrepreneurs, engineers and consumers decide what works.

Nicholas Woode-Smith

Cape Town

