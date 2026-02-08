LETTER: Peter Bruce’s claims about DA election results are wrong

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Overall turnout was down about 7%, so the absolute vote count number is a sly trick, writes the author.

Two wildly distorted facts are regularly churned out in Peter Bruce’s columns — both repeated in his most recent effort — which need to be challenged (“A turning point for the DA”, February 5).

The one is the weak showing of the party in 2024, and the other is “race as proxy” and how it was “always mad” that the DA thought it wasn’t so. In 2024 the DA grew a bit over 1%, on fewer actual votes, but this was not the failure Bruce implies.

Overall turnout was down about 7%, so the absolute vote count number is a sly trick. ActionSA, Mmusi Maimane’s Build One South Africa, the Freedom Front Plus, Rise Mzanzi and a recapitalised Patriotic Alliance all took fractions of the DA vote, as they were and are all recruiting in the same pool of voters. All these parties are ego-driven employment vehicles for a few “Big Men”, none of whom ever saw any benefit in being together in an expanded power block. The only route to 25% is not Bruce’s fanciful “economic policy” nonsense but for those to the right of the ANC to consolidate.

On “race as proxy”, the DA has to remain steadfast on this for the simple reason that race isn’t a proxy for disadvantage. The fact that most poor people are black does not validate the thesis when South Africa’s middle class is more black than white.

Lest we forget, whites account for less than 7% of South Africa’s population, so more poor people being black is laughably obvious.

Martin Neethling

Via Business Day online

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businessday.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.​