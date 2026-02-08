LETTER: Racial laws hinder SA’s middle power potential

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

SA has the potential to be a real middle power in future. But this will require serious human capital retention and development as well as foreign direct investment, says the author.

Marius Oosthuizen and Nick Binedell’s article (“Security and economic strength vital for middle powers after the rupture”, February 4) refers.

SA has the potential to be a real middle power in future. But this will require serious human capital retention and development as well as foreign direct investment.

This will not happen until the ethical premise of racial discriminatory legislation is exposed for what it is and addressed.

This is SA’s single biggest challenge, with not much evidence of the political leadership, or will, to find a solution.

Ian Ferguson

Via Business Day online

