CHRIS HATTINGH: Is the economic hype justified?

Through the second half of 2025 and so far into 2026 something odd has happened — the economic headlines about South Africa have become remarkably positive. This bucks the trend of the previous decade, when the headlines reflected South Africa’s downward economic and quality-of-life trajectory.

Now, things are different. The government of national unity (GNU) has held together; after excellent work by the National Treasury and other departments, South Africa was removed from the Financial Action Task Force’s greylist relatively quickly; GDP growth is forecast in the 1.2%-1.6% range this year (a tripling of the 2024 growth rate); the debt-to-GDP ratio is on track to stabilise further, and the lights have stayed on. The JSE All-Share Index reaches new high after new high, week after week.

In our 2026 Strategic Intelligence Briefing “Pulse of the Nation”, we analyse the key economic, polling, and political data to make sense of the risks and take advantage of the opportunities in South Africa. While positive headlines and market sentiment are not to be sneezed at, substantial risks remain that could tilt the economy’s short time in the recovery ward back into terminal territory.

While the slight uptick in growth should be welcomed, it is far from sufficient to meaningfully reduce South Africa’s unemployment or raise incomes. That would require a significantly higher growth rate, which is difficult to achieve while gross fixed capital formation as a percentage of GDP remains at half the global average, hampered by high levels of crime, political threats to property rights and restrictive regulations, notably race-based regulations.

Key network industries (electricity, ports and rail) remain state-centric and bundled, acting as severe constraints on economic activity (and possibly in future, risks that could spill over to the entire economy). While some sectors such as finance have done well over the past 12 months, manufacturing, mining and construction are not moving significantly.

It is one thing to buy shares on the JSE, quite another to sink tangible capital into the country. The latter indicates a more substantive, and ultimately important, signal that investors and businesses are more confident about the country’s prospects and willing to take on South African risk.

There is a major risk that the positive headlines of the last 12 months will fuel political complacency, removing the urgency to change policies and pieces of legislation that have eroded South Africa’s competitiveness and prioritised government consumption expenditure over productive investment.

The IMF forecasts that the economy of sub-Saharan Africa will grow by 4.6% this year. However, the South African economy is acting as a significant drag in the region. Excluding South Africa, sub-Saharan Africa is projected to grow at 5.5%, which would mark it as the fastest-growing region in the world.

With the dollar weak and gold surging past $5,000 an ounce before consolidating just below that benchmark, some of the numbers in the South African economic and fiscal picture will look better than many have predicted.

Should these global factors prove to be cyclical — as they have before — the sugar high and temporary fixes and reprieves will subside, and the weakness of the patient will be clear once again.

Will South Africa, through the GNU, business and civil society, take the necessary, difficult and painful surgery and medicine? Or will it seek comfort in the feel-good treatments and narratives, popping a few Panados now and then?​

Can the recovery continue? While the patient is showing signs of life, serious risks to health remain​. And it will do no-one any good to get lost in the hype and lose sight of the difficult political work that must be done to change the country’s fundamentals for the better.

GNU stability offers a window for reform, but its impact will be limited without addressing anti-growth policies and legislation, as well as structural issues such as basic service delivery. ​

The expectations and ambitions ​of a young South African population remain unmet — that kind of potential energy cannot remain quiet and unrealised forever.

Hattingh is executive director at the Centre for Risk Analysis.