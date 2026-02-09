GHALEB CACHALIA: When history still shapes access to power

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Credible black contenders are few, fragmented or compromised by proximity to the party’s inherited culture, writes the author.

Discussions about race in South African politics too often collapse into arithmetic: how many people, who, where. That matters, but it is not enough. Power is not simply numerical, nor is it reducible to skin. It is embedded in institutions, histories and norms that outlast electoral change.

This tension is crystallised in the DA at a moment of apparent transition. The party is more diverse than it has ever been. That is real progress. Yet the unease around leadership, sharpened by John Steenhuisen’s departure, is less about personalities than about what happens when a party under pressure defaults to familiar instincts.

Seen structurally, Steenhuisen’s exit reflects a deeper fault line. Dominant factions within the DA appear intent on consolidating the Afrikaner vote as a bulwark against attrition elsewhere, particularly the erosion of coloured support to the PA. From that vantage point, a hardening of identity and tone becomes a defensive strategy.

Steenhuisen’s own posture complicated this. His commitment to the government of national unity at almost any cost, including the protection of his ministerial position, has raised concerns that the DA’s oppositional clarity was being diluted.

DA leader John Steenhuisen announces his withdrawal from the party’s leadership race, in Durban, February 4 2026. Picture: (SANDILE NDLOVU)

On issues where the party had historically drawn a firm blue line against the ANC — education policy, transformation and state authority — the stance appeared increasingly muddied. His difficulties around financial probity did little to dispel the impression of opportunism.

However, to personalise this is to miss the pattern. This is not the first time the DA, confronted by uncertainty, has retreated into its laager. The dynamics recall the party’s response to Mmusi Maimane: a moment when transformation was rhetorically embraced but institutionally contained. When pressure mounts, the party does not reset, it reverts.

The present leadership field reflects this constraint. Credible black contenders are few, fragmented or compromised by proximity to the party’s inherited culture — history didn’t begin with Helen Suzman and end with Helen Zille. Many lack experience or carry unresolved vulnerabilities. In any event, many black candidates would split support. Other contenders are positioned as the same old defenders of a DA still read as white in instinct and emphasis, and harkening back to historic cabals.

The result is predictable. Power consolidates around familiar figures — technocratic, competent, electorally reassuring to the base — but symbolically continuous. The party circles back to what it has always been, at precisely the moment when South African politics demands something more expansive.

This is the real cost of avoiding a tabula rasa. Merit matters. Experience matters. Rules matter. But merit is judged by inherited standards; experience is unevenly accumulated; rules reward procedural fluency. Left untouched, institutions reproduce advantage.

If the DA wants to seize the moment created by ANC exhaustion and voter realignment, it cannot rely on demographic tinkering or rhetorical nonracialism alone. It must be willing to reconstitute where authority sits, how leadership is produced, and real history — however unsettling to some — must be embraced. Truth and revisitation.

Beyond structure lies strategy. Institutional renewal will ring hollow unless it is matched by a willingness to think independently, embrace nonalignment, revisit history and loosen the reflexive attachment to neoliberal orthodoxies that is increasingly read as the ideology of the few.

Without that deeper reset, the DA risks surviving, but not transforming, while the moment passes it by. If the party responds to this moment by closing ranks rather than opening itself, it will repeat a pattern it knows too well.

Without a genuine institutional reset and a strategic independence that moves beyond ANC patronage and market dogma, the party will again watch history pass it by from the safety of its laager.

• Cachalia, a businessman and management consultant, is a former DA MP and shadow public enterprises minister.