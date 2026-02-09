JUN KAJEE: The Rand Revolt’s long shadow

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

In March 1922 Jan Smuts ordered the South African Air Force to bomb Fordsburg, marking the only time the state has deployed aerial bombardment against its own citizens.

While the image of De Havilland DH.9 aircraft over Johannesburg is a relic of history, the governing logic behind it remains the dominant software of the South African state.

The 1922 Rand Revolt was never a struggle for equality; it was a violent demand for insulation. When the Chamber of Mines attempted to replace expensive white miners with cheaper black labour to save a flagging gold industry, the white workers did not challenge capitalism, they challenged their loss of protected status and feared the resulting communal instability would imperil their way of life.

Their slogan — “Workers of the world, unite and fight for a white South Africa” — was not rhetorical excess; it was an explicit policy demand that fused socialist language with exclusionary racial protectionism.

Smuts, viewing the revolt as a threat to investment and state authority, responded with artillery and martial law. In doing so, he taught a dangerous lesson: labour unrest could be suppressed with force without ever addressing grievances in the system.

Perhaps the most cynical thread in this history is the role of the Communist Party of South Africa. Under pressure to build a base, the “Reds” pandered to the racial anxieties of the white working class. This was not an ignorance of justice, but a calculation that mobilisation mattered more than universality.

By aligning with white militancy, the Left helped reproduce a system of exclusion while claiming to oppose it. It was the birth of a recurring South African pattern: radical rhetoric used to mask narrow, interest-group politics.

This governing instinct found its modern echo in Marikana in 2012. By then, the racial dynamics had flipped, but the state’s menu of options remained unchanged. When prolonged unrest in the platinum belt threatened fiscal stability, the state’s response followed the Smutsian blueprint.

Picture: (123RF/Lubos Chlubny)

A former unionist turned mining executive framed the strike as a risk management crisis requiring “concomitant action”. Once again, force was used to stabilise the status quo while leaving the extractive labour structure subordinated. The lesson of 1922 held firm.

Today, this same logic haunts the Just Energy Transition. Organised labour in the coal and energy sectors now occupies the “insider” role once held by the 1922 miners. Their fear of job losses in a high-unemployment economy is real, but it is increasingly being mobilised through the same nationalist and populist rhetoric used a century ago to defend the “colour bar”.

By recasting coal patronage as “sovereignty” and climate finance as “foreign coercion”, modern radicals are repeating the 1922 “U-turn”.

The SACP has perfected this role, providing a revolutionary veneer to what is essentially a defence of the status quo. By framing the protection of the coal-industrial complex as an anti-imperialist struggle, the SACP provides ideological cover for the systemic corruption and patronage networks that have hollowed out state-owned enterprises like Eskom.

It is a convenient marriage: the party maintains its “radical” brand while shielding a network of rent-seekers from the structural reforms necessary for a modern, transparent economy.

The Rand Revolt’s real legacy is an ingrained political reflex: the belief that the state can bomb, bribe or pander its way out of economic evolution. Repeating this cycle under the guise of “unity” or “transition” will not alter the outcome. It will only harden the exclusion that has defined South Africa’s economy for a century.

• Kajee is a lecturer at Southern Utah University, a nonresident research fellow at the Korea Institute for Maritime Strategy, and a researcher for the SeaLight maritime transparency initiative at Stanford University’s Gordian Knot Center for National Security Innovation.