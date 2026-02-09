LETTER: A visionary leader who is passionate about mining can save SA

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

To preserve South Africa as a unitary state, GDP growth is essential, and that growth depends on unleashing the mining sector, writes the author.

Until about 150 years ago what is now South Africa had a subsistence agricultural economy. It would be difficult to exaggerate the social and economic revolution that occurred when first diamonds (1871) and then gold (1886) were discovered.

New cities sprouted from the veld, supplied by roads and railways. Electricity was generated to mechanise the mines. A financial system emerged for mining investment. Geologists such as Hans Merensky discovered a whole treasure trove of minerals, including platinum, chrome, vermiculite and phosphate. There was also coal, manganese, copper and vast reserves of high-grade iron ore.

The December 1975 pound-rand exchange rate was R1.75, and Johannesburg was the wealthiest city in Africa. The wheels started to come off in 1971 when the US broke the final dollar link with gold. Social unrest and pariah status didn’t help.

After initial optimism after the 1994 elections, the ANC government attempted to strangle the goose that laid golden eggs directly through regulation and BEE, and indirectly by mismanaging both Transnet and Eskom.

While our financial elite is taking credit for recent small improvements in economic outlook, they are actually due to rising mineral prices and show that the goose is not quite dead.

To save South Africa as a unitary state, GDP must grow. This will require a leader who is passionate about mining, who has worked at the coalface, and who has the persistence and bloody mindedness to unleash the industry from its shackles. It cannot be a professional politician as they will be seduced by red herrings when the going gets tough.

James Cunningham

Camps Bay

