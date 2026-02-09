LETTER: Foreign policy does not align with SA’s interests

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Foreign policy should be about maximising benefit for the country and its people. Perhaps the Soviet Union did assist the ANC, but not for altruistic reasons ― it was part of its Cold War calculations aimed at undermining Western countries. If for one second it had not suited the Soviet leadership, it would have dropped the ANC without any hesitation.

Supporting Iran is an ideological, anti-Western knee-jerk reaction. Iran is an autocratic dictatorship at opposite ends of the political spectrum to all that South Africa is supposed to represent.

In aligning with Russia, Iran and China, South Africa is not serving the country’s best interests but the ideological dead-end policies that have proven to lead to ruin. China only became an economic superpower by adopting a capitalist economy, even though the government has retained a stranglehold on life in all other respects.

Our trade with China is completely out of balance. We export vast amounts of minerals and import its cheap, subsidised manufactured goods, which only cause economic losses here. If this were a balance sheet, it would be so deeply in the red (an unfortunate colour in the context) as to render us bankrupt.

The ANC is responsible for this by failing to consider the needs of its population and rather continuing to imagine its ancient ideologies can ever bring any tangible improvement to the lives of those living here.

Andrew Cripps

Via Business Day online

