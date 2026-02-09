LETTER: Looking beyond coal: untapped energy options

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Kabelo Khumalo’s article (“‘King coal’ is back despite global shift, says Mantashe”, February 6) refers.

Grid capacity has been flagged as one of the constraints, specifically in the Northern Cape, that has decelerated the establishment of solar farms.

However, based on the experience of developed countries with renewables, the minister has always emphasised that fossil fuel will be a constant feature as a baseload, and this was further cemented by the US withdrawal from the Paris Agreement.

What if grid capacity could be optimised to capitalise on alternative sources?

Methane emissions from landfill sites or the burning of the actual material to generate power based on the population density. Surely, if a vertical profile of a landfill were to be assessed, the material at the bottom should somewhat resemble a fossil fuel deposit in its developmental stages due to pressure and temperature? Gauteng is host to almost a quarter of the country’s population, and growth of these landfill sites can potentially be modelled to determine economic viability over the long term.

Clusters of underground mines that are no longer in operation but with sufficient water resources to generate hydropower.

Possible expansion of the Lesotho Highlands project, in collaboration with Mozambique, to address the annual flooding in KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga for hydropower generation.

Geothermal energy from underground platinum mines on the western and eastern limbs of the Bushveld Complex.

Most importantly, international benchmarking for electricity pricing for heavy industries will ultimately determine the developmental trajectory of the country, and until this is brought down to undercut major players like China, the country’s vast mineral resources are pathetically meaningless from a beneficiation perspective.

Phuthela Myeni

Via Business Day online

