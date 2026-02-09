SPONSORED | JAYSON ABRAMS: Powering SA’s progress through mining and energy partnerships

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

SA’s mining industry has long been the backbone of the economy, contributing significantly to national GDP, local community upliftment and employment.

However, the sector is at a pivotal juncture, navigating significant challenges including energy insecurity, rising operational costs, and the urgent global imperative to decarbonise.

About the author: Jayson Abrams is GM:B2B at TotalEnergies Marketing SA. (TotalEnergies SA)

These challenges are not insurmountable, but require a bold and collaborative approach that leverages the expertise and innovation of the energy sector to forge a more efficient, sustainable, and inclusive future.

TotalEnergies SA sees a great opportunity for a symbiotic partnership with the mining industry: one that goes beyond traditional fuel supply and the provision of highly specialised technical expertise to embed efficiency, drive the energy transition, and deliver tangible socioeconomic benefits in line with SA’s developmental agenda.

As a trusted partner to the mining sector for more than 20 years, the company seamlessly integrates with its customers to improve efficiency across their value chain.

Operational efficiency in mining is paramount, especially as mines progress, evolve and face increased cost pressures. Multi-energy companies can play a transformative role by providing integrated energy management solutions and advanced technologies.

As an affiliate of TotalEnergies, TotalEnergies SA is part of a global network operating in 120 counties worldwide. This allows it to draw knowledge and expertise across different markets and sectors.

The company’s commercial and technical experts work closely with its customers on their roadmap so they can achieve their annual (and especially net zero) objectives.

This knowledge enables its technical experts to understand which strategies can be deployed to analyse and optimise energy use, predict maintenance needs for heavy machinery, and improve overall operational planning; thereby reducing customers’ waste while boosting their productivity.

The primary lever for decarbonising the South African mining sector is a cleaner, more reliable energy supply.

TotalEnergies SA remains committed to enabling this transition through several pathways. Its focus is introducing a clean-energy mix that also includes renewable energy technologies such as solar PV, wind, and battery storage.

The future of mining in South Africa depends on innovation, collaboration, and a shared commitment to a smooth and just energy transition — Jayson Abrams of TotalEnergies Marketing SA

As a Level 1 B-BBEE-certified company and a firm believer in uplifting communities where it operates, TotalEnergies SA maintains that a sustainable mining industry must be intrinsically linked to the welfare and economic development of its host communities.

The company’s Local Enterprise Development (LED) Programme, designed in collaboration with its customers, aligns with this spirit. It helps them fulfil their local community procurement requirements by tailoring a fit-for-purpose programme.

The LED programme also allows customers to invest in skills development in the local communities in which they operate. This includes supporting black-owned small and medium enterprises to become part of the integrated mining and energy supply chain.

The future of mining in SA depends on innovation, collaboration, and a shared commitment to a smooth and just energy transition.

Harnessing the synergies between the multi-energy and mining sectors can help power the country’s growth, transform its energy and production landscape, and ensure prosperity is shared by all.

By leveraging the expertise of its highly sought-after global specialists, TotalEnergies SA can help mining companies achieve their goals while unlocking new opportunities.

To learn more, visit TotalEnergies SA’s website or its stand at Mining Indaba 2026 (February 9 to 12 at the Cape Town International Convention Centre).

This article was sponsored by TotalEnergies SA.