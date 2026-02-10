DUMA GQUBULE: Economic recovery claims contradict growth forecasts

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

President Cyril Ramaphosa will present his ninth state of the nation address (Sona) on Thursday in a critical year for the ANC, which is likely to suffer a fourth electoral humiliation under his leadership.

Recently, ANC leaders have started to insult voters, a bizarre strategy for a party that said it wants to regain electoral support. ANC chairperson Gwede Mantashe said 12.5-million unemployed people were too lazy to look for work. Gauteng health MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko said some hospital patients prefer to sleep on the floor, rather than in a bed.

It wouldn’t surprise if they soon said we like potholes, dry taps and darkness. If South Africans punish the ANC at the 2026 local government elections — as they should — it will be untenable for Ramaphosa to remain president for much longer, so this could be his last address to the nation.

This week he will try to put a positive spin on a dismal economic record under his presidency, during which there was an annual average annual GDP growth rate of 0.6% in 2018-24. He will tell the nation the economy has turned the corner and there are green shoots of a recovery.

However, there are no real economy data points that provide concrete evidence of a recovery. The government’s Medium-term Development Plan aims to achieve 3% GDP growth by 2029. Yet the latest forecasts from the Reserve Bank, the World Bank and the IMF said the economy will grow by 1.4% in 2026; the National Treasury and Nedbank said 1.5%.

The Treasury and the Reserve Bank do not believe there is a recovery or that the plan’s lame target will be achieved. They “have effectively conceded failure before implementation begins”, said Dumisani Jantjies, former head of the parliamentary budget office.

Jantjies said there is a chronic misalignment between policy aspirations and the fiscal framework.

“For too long the budget has functioned as a technocratic exercise focused on narrow financial targets, often disconnected from the economic growth and employment goals of the national development plan.

“For years, the Sona and the National Development Plan have functioned as a grand catalogue of aspirations, while the subsequent budgets have operated under a separate, more restrictive logic,” he said.

The prospect of a merger between two failed parties is too scary to contemplate.

The Reserve Bank has a 3% inflation target and the 2026 budget will introduce a fiscal rule, probably a primary budget surplus target. The two targets will render the medium-term plan and everything the president says irrelevant. They will provide a macroeconomic policy handcuff that makes it impossible to confront the jobs crisis or revive local government before the elections.

Nothing less than a Marshall Plan for local government will address what Jantjies refers to as a service delivery cliff and governance collapse. These priorities are not important when there is an inflexible fiscal rule.

I will never understand why the ANC, a political party that supposedly wants to stay in power, would agree to such economic policies that provide the conditions — soaring unemployment and decaying municipalities — for further electoral collapse.

I am not one to believe in conspiracy theories, but the only way this makes sense is if there in an agenda within the party to collapse the ANC and force it into a merger with the DA, though the reality is that the two largest parties in the “government of neoliberal unity” have not delivered on their primary mandate to grow the economy fast enough to reduce unemployment.

The prospect of a merger between two failed parties is too scary to contemplate. SA faces a bleak political and economic future over the next few years.

• Gqubule is an adviser on economic development and transformation.