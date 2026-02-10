DUNCAN WANBLAD: Mining as a champion for human progress

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Mining must move beyond extraction to coordinated, investment-friendly partnerships that turn mineral wealth into shared economic progress, says the writer

The global landscape in which the mining industry operates is shifting faster than at any point in recent history. We are in what is arguably the most consequential moment for mining in generations, with the resilience of supply of many metals and minerals thrust firmly into the global spotlight.

Until recently, “critical minerals” barely featured in the global conversation. Today they are at the heart of geopolitical imperatives across major economies and have become a normal topic in general discourse. This shift is taking place against a wider backdrop of disrupted trade flows and a more fragmented world, with national self-interest an increasingly prominent feature.

In such a context, the mining industry’s commitment to enabling human progress across many fronts must stand firm. Nowhere is this more important than in Africa, where the minerals of the continent must drive its own development as much as they support the engines of the global economy.

Mining has an instrumental role to play but we cannot act alone. Such responsibility must be shouldered across governments, civil society, funding institutions and the mining industry to enable socioeconomic progress in a still unequal world.

Such global inequalities are visible in infrastructure realities. For instance, a country’s economic growth is closely linked to the strength of its capital stock, which includes housing, rail, roads, ports, electrification and digital connectivity.

While developed economies have an installed copper stock of roughly 250 tonnes per capita, the global average is closer to 70 tonnes. The disparity is stark, and its consequences are felt most acutely in developing regions.

Accordingly, as the global demand for mined products such as copper and iron ore continues to increase as developing economies work towards bridging the gap, representing only one demand driver, being a champion means making deliberate choices that ensure wealth beneath the ground translates into opportunity above it through the provision of jobs, skills development, infrastructure and resilient local economies.

Mining will, of course, continue to supply the metals and minerals that underpin so much of the global economy, and do so responsibly, but we must step up the pace by working in partnership to unlock the next generation of world-class mines so we can enable human progress on all fronts. That means improving living standards everywhere, progressing the energy transition, supporting the rollout of advanced technologies and AI, and ensuring food security.

This is why decisions about where, how and with whom we invest matter more than ever, because mineral supply is far more than a commercial issue for individual companies. It has become a far more overt cornerstone of national economic competitiveness, security and global stability.

Mining has a choice. We can be a passive participant in an uncertain world, or an active builder of stability, progress and hope.

For Africa to fully benefit from its immense endowment of mineral resources, the continent must shift from policy intent to implementation. With this in mind, and with the Lobito Corridor as one example of what is possible, I would urge African governments to continue engaging on developing the infrastructure required to establish cross‑border value chains, integrated power pools and harmonised customs processes, and establishing governance structures that enable action rather than delay.

This, in turn, requires attracting many billions of dollars of investment. No single country can carry this on its balance sheet and governments must recognise investment will flow when policy environments are stable, licensing processes are transparent and risk‑sharing mechanisms are credible.

Without a doubt, value addition or beneficiation are equally crucial, but they must be economically viable, because it rarely makes sense to replicate every stage of the value chain everywhere. The opportunity lies in planning the most effective corridors, allocating activities where they make most sense and investing accordingly.

After all, it is a given that no country or region is endowed with all the minerals it needs, nor does it make sense for every country to have the processing capacity to meet domestic demand. Collaboration has become an imperative.

It is ultimately through trade relationships that resilient mineral supply chains are built, supported by integrated ecosystems that connect miners, processors, manufacturers and governments, and by partnerships that balance long‑term security of supply with shared value creation.

Mining has a choice. We can be a passive participant in an uncertain world, or an active builder of stability, progress and hope. Of course, our industry should choose the latter, collaborating across borders, earning trust through action and delivering lasting value for people, communities and nations, and attractive returns for those who provide the capital.

In a world searching for direction, humanity needs more than resources. It needs champions. Mining is, and should be, one of them.

• Wanblad is Anglo American CEO.