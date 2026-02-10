NEWS FROM THE FUTURE: The age of extraction is dying

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

With the death of extraction will come the disruption of industries, displacement of businesses and possibly the reinvention of entire economic systems.

Dateline: February 28 2032

The age of extraction has served our civilisation well. We began by taming wild grasses and domesticating animals to provide us with the things we needed, such as food, clothing and energy. Then we discovered mineral resources such as coal and iron, and agriculture and industry blossomed.

Extraction and exploitation of natural resources became the primary means of production, and spawned a virtuous circle of technology innovation, scientific discovery and resource development.

Our ability to harness resources and develop new technologies at ever-increasing speed has enabled our species to dominate nature and provide a higher standard of living for billions of people — all thanks to extraction. We have an abundance of materials and chemicals, and technology has allowed us to displace natural products such as wood and leather with synthetics such as plastic and steel.

However, that same disruptive, exponential boom in technology is causing the demise of extraction. Not because of a lack of resources — exploration continues to reveal new reserves — but because of a lack of need. We have already developed more efficient, and more socially acceptable, ways of producing animal protein than slaughter, and novel materials constructed at the atomic scale, such as graphene and 2D-polymers, are making aluminium and plastic look positively prehistoric.

There are still rare earths and unique elements such as helium, for which we rely on extraction, but eventually we’ll be able to make superior synthetic molecules to replace them. Whichever way you look at it, the age of extraction is dying and will ultimately be replaced by something new.

With the death of extraction will come the disruption of industries, displacement of businesses and possibly the reinvention of entire economic systems. Will your business survive and thrive? /First published in Mindbullets February 24 2022.

Living robots do nanotech chores

Dateline: December 16 2026

Almost seven years ago scientists created the first living robots, called xenobots, from tiny blobs of frog stem cells. Most importantly, they discovered through simulation on a supercomputer they could program the xenobots by redesigning their physical format. Their shape determined their function.

Now the convergence of biotech, nanoscale engineering and semiconductor design has given us the means to make atomically precise machines, and scale them up using biosynthesis. Just like cultured cells in a petri dish or growing pure crystals, they are identical copies of the original.

Using genetic tools such as Crispr we can program yeast cells to make diesel instead of beer; and using nanotech we can make solar panels only a hundred atoms wide, then copy them a billion times. Building a computer chip from the bottom up, atom by atom, is exponentially more efficient in terms of energy and materials; the same goes for electric car batteries.

Forget 3D printing, though it still has its place in heavy industry. The new world of xenobots and molecular machines is filled with assembly lines too small to see with the naked eye, where the “workers” are part organism and part machine, churning out feedstocks and components in abundance.

It’s not only cheap computers and batteries. Living machines are providing solutions for energy and food security, environment and health, and making innovative materials for aerospace. Soon we’ll be able to customise nanobots to do preventive maintenance — inside our own bodies.

The sky’s the limit when we can arrange molecules — and DNA — any way we want. /First published in Mindbullets December 16 2020.