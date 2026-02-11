HEATH MUCHENA: Behind crypto’s sideways market, structural forces are shifting

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Over the past year crypto markets appeared to drift. Prices moved sideways, volatility faded and the speculative intensity that once defined the space largely disappeared. To many observers it looked like a market that had lost momentum.

That interpretation misses what actually happened. Crypto did not stall. It reset. Beneath the surface the conditions that historically precede major expansions quietly moved into place. Liquidity stabilised, leverage quality improved, long-term holders entrenched and geopolitical forces began to express themselves through capital flows rather than headlines.

Crypto has never been driven by interest rates alone. It responds to liquidity. Over the past year global liquidity conditions quietly shifted. Central bank balance sheets stopped shrinking at pace. Reverse repo facilities drained back into the financial system. Fiscal borrowing continued, but markets absorbed it without disruption. While policy rates remained high, financial conditions eased at the margin.

This transition matters. Historically, when liquidity moves from contraction to neutral, risk assets stop falling. They do not necessarily rally immediately. They stabilise, compress and wait. That is exactly what crypto did. Volatility collapsed not because demand disappeared, but because selling pressure did.

On-chain data reveals a market that is structurally different from previous cycles. Long-term holders now control a larger share of Bitcoin supply than ever before. Exchange balances continue to decline. Realised capitalisation has risen steadily without the speculative spikes seen near prior peaks.

Crypto’s appeal is no longer primarily ideological. It is increasingly functional. For users facing currency instability, restricted banking access or cross-border friction, crypto is not a speculative bet.

Markets fall when supply becomes elastic. That condition is no longer present. Selling today tends to be intentional, not reactive. Weak hands have largely exited. This makes sustained downside moves harder to maintain and future demand more impactful than it once was. Crypto increasingly behaves less like a reflexive retail arena and more like a maturing asset class with balance-sheet constraints.

Another important shift occurred in derivatives markets. Leverage did not disappear, but it changed character. Funding rates remained broadly neutral. Open interest grew slowly rather than explosively. Liquidation events became shorter and more contained. This is leverage used for hedging and capital efficiency, not for blind speculation. Markets structured this way tend to move less frequently, but when they do, the moves are cleaner and more durable.

The past year also marked a shift in how geopolitics interacts with financial markets. Sanctions, trade fragmentation and selective access to dollar liquidity have turned capital into a strategic tool.

The greater danger heading into 2026 may not be excess exposure, but insufficient exposure.

In this environment, neutral financial rails gain relevance. Crypto’s appeal is no longer primarily ideological. It is increasingly functional. For users facing currency instability, restricted banking access or cross-border friction, crypto is not a speculative bet. It is infrastructure. That shift matters more than any narrative.

Traditional finance remains constrained by tight credit conditions. Lending standards are restrictive. Balance sheets are selective. Risk appetite is narrow. Crypto operates largely outside this system. Assets dependent on bank lending struggle when credit tightens. Assets that rely on global liquidity rather than domestic credit channels can benefit as capital seeks alternative routes. Crypto’s position as a parallel financial system has quietly become one of its greatest strengths.

The last year was not a failed rally. It was a foundation phase. Liquidity is no longer tightening. Supply is increasingly locked. Leverage is cleaner. Geopolitical demand is structural rather than speculative. None of this guarantees higher prices. Markets never offer certainty. But it does change the distribution of risk. The greater danger heading into 2026 may not be excess exposure, but insufficient exposure.

If the next expansion arrives it is unlikely to resemble the sharp, retail-driven cycles of the past. It will likely be slower, broader and more persistent, shaped by balance-sheet decisions rather than social media enthusiasm. The market has matured. Those still waiting for old patterns may find themselves watching a new cycle unfold without them. Sometimes, the most important years are the quiet ones.

• Muchena is founder of Proudly Associated.