KIM POLLEY: Leadership is judged on behaviour, not talk

Leadership is no longer being judged on the quality of plans or the confidence of announcements but on behaviour and follow-through, writes the author. Picture: 123RF

The World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos was full of noise this year. Celebrity endorsements, confident declarations, well-rehearsed optimism and no shortage of leaders eager to be seen on the right side of history. None of that was new. What was more revealing sat underneath it.

In private conversations and in the margins of public ones the tone was more cautious. Not about ambition, but about belief. There was little disagreement about what needs to be done globally or locally. The uncertainty was about whether leaders will actually do it.

Leadership is no longer being judged on the quality of plans or the confidence of announcements but on behaviour and follow-through. On what leaders do when decisions are uncomfortable, trade-offs are real, and pressure is sustained rather than episodic.

The reality is that leadership is experienced not through promises but patterns: how quickly decisions are made, whether challenge is welcomed or punished. And what happens when performance slips: who is protected and who is exposed?

I see this repeatedly in my work. Organisations do not usually fail because they lack strategy; they struggle because the signals leaders send from day to day do not match what those strategies require from people. Over time, that misalignment shows up as hesitation, risk aversion and quiet disengagement.

These behaviours are noticed, remembered and shared. They become the informal record, the institutional memory, of what that individual’s leadership really looks like. That record is far more durable than most leaders expect.

Corrosive effects

The moments that matter most rarely feel dramatic. They are small and easy to explain away: a decision deferred, an issue left unresolved, a standard quietly lowered because “now isn’t the right time”. Under pressure, leaders default to habit, and those habits compound.

Leadership author Peter Gregersen has written extensively about this gap between intention and impact. His work on leadership behaviour and brand makes a simple point that many leaders resist: leadership is not defined by what you say you value but by what others come to expect from you.

That distinction is particularly relevant in South Africa. The country does not suffer from a shortage of plans, strategies or stated commitments. It struggles with confidence in execution. Repeated cycles of announcement are followed by delay, reform is followed by partial implementation and accountability is applied unevenly, and these have consequences, even when intentions are sound.

Leadership silence plays a role here. When moments arise that require clarity or visible ownership, silence suggests misalignment, risk aversion or an unwillingness to confront trade-offs.

People adapt to those signals. Investors build in buffers and businesses slow decisions. Capable people limit their exposure or leave altogether, not because they have written South Africa off but because uncertainty about follow-through raises the cost of trust.

None of those interpretations supports confidence, and the country suffers.

The effect is rarely immediate; it is cumulative. Trust thins and institutions become slower and more brittle. The operating environment becomes tougher than it needs to be, and no trust dividend is accrued.

This is why leadership behaviour is not a soft issue. It shapes how capital is allocated, how talent moves and how resilient organisations are under strain. Trust lowers friction. Mistrust adds cost.

Davos did not offer solutions this year but it did surface a reality that applies locally. Leaders earn belief when they behave consistently, make trade-offs visible and follow through when it is difficult. Those who don’t are priced accordingly. That is how systems respond to signals.

• Polley is CEO: UK & Africa for Frontière Advisory.