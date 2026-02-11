LETTER | BEE eclipses Starlink’s free internet

Sonja Boshoff’s article refers (“Starlink is not the story — closing the connectivity gap is”, February 10).
More than 150 countries are using Starlink to close their digital divide, including many of our direct neighbours (Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique and Zimbabwe).
Elon Musk offered 5,000 South African schools free internet access last year, which could cover all non-fee paying high schools in the country. All schools could have started this year with internet access.
The irony that the holdup is BEE requirements is not lost on me.
Greg Becker
Via Business Day online
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businessday.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.